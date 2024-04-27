Trevor Keegan headed to NFC East via 2024 NFL draft

Perhaps he had to wait longer than anticipated, but former Michigan football left guard Trevor Keegan is finally off the board.

The team captain was a mainstay on the Wolverines offensive line for the past three years. He was one of the focal points of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines during his Michigan football tenure, a road grader who excelled particularly at run blocking, but was also stellar at pass blocking.

And now he’s going to the professional ranks, drafted at No. 172 overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In Philly, the Chicago native will meet up with another former Wolverine in longtime defensive end Brandon Graham.

Keegan is a Chicago native who came aboard in 2019. The former four-star began to start along the offensive line in 2021 and opted to return for a fifth year in 2023 thanks in large part to the ‘One More Year’ fund. He was a three-time All-Big Ten player in his Michigan career.

He’s the ninth Wolverine selected thus far in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire