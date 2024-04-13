Tress Vasquez, Calallen find offensive spark in win against rival Tuloso-Midway

It was almost gut check time for the Calallen baseball team on Friday night. OK, it was gut check time.

The Wildcats found themselves facing off against neighborhood rival and district-leading Tuloso-Midway coming off a loss to perennial playoff squad Bishop, which was one more twist in what will likely be a lively District 31-4A race over the next few weeks.

Calallen, though, needed a rebound win to remove the taste of Tuesday's loss to the Badgers and a setback earlier this season to the rival Warriors, while also working to keep pace in the district race and the Wildcats got it Friday night.

Sophomore left-hander Drayton Mitchell (Complete game three-hit shutout) provided another quality outing, and the Wildcats offense, led by Tress Vasquez, started early in a 9-0 victory at Steve Chapman Field. At 5-2 in district play, the Wildcats, who are also ranked in the state's top six in both polls, are a game behind the Warriors (22-4-2, 6-1) in the district standings with three games remaining on the district schedule.

Friday was also an opportunity for Calallen (21-7, 5-2) to show its ability to rebound, which it has done a few times this season.

"Tuesday was hard on us, and we took all the anger, the momentum and we used it in this game," said Vasquez, who finished the game 2 for 4 with three RBI and a key two-run home run in the fourth. "(The start) was very big actually, you know we kept that momentum all the way through."

High School Baseball 2024 Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend standings

High School Baseball Sinton baseball finding its way as the stretch run begins in high school baseball

Tuloso-Midway baseball will now have to rebound

The Warriors were arguably one of the hottest teams in the state in Class 4A, climbing up the state rankings with each victory and in the process building its lead in a rough and tumble District 31-4A. Tuesday was one of the few times this season JK Moody's crew struggled in a game and the loss ended a 12-game winning streak.

But for a squad with aspirations of shaking up Region IV this season, Tuesday might be the test it needed to refocus on the season and postseason.

"Just play the game, our quote of the week was, 'Don't let the pressure of the game take away the fun of the game'," Moody said after Friday's game. "There's ton of pressure in South Texas high school baseball, these kids feel it. But you know at the end of the day it's a game and our kids are going to continue to play, come to practice (Saturday) and Monday ready to go."

Hang on in the district race

Tuloso-Midway clinched a playoff spot prior to Friday's game and are 6-1 in the standings while Calallen is 5-2, with Alice and Bishop tied for fourth at 4-3. With its spot secure, the Warriors can refocus on winning a district title, its first in a long time but knows there are still come challenges ahead in district play.

Meanwhile, Calallen needs at least one more win in the next three to clinch a playoff spot, which is easier said than done with Kingsville, Robstown and Alice remaining on the schedule.

"We come out flat sometimes, but we can't play like that," Calallen coach Steve Chapman said. "We got to play with intensity all the time."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen baseball finds offensive spark in win vs Tuloso-Midway