Trent Taylor returns to 49ers on one-year deal

The 49ers have brought back one of their previous draft picks.

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that the club has signed receiver/returner Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor, 29, was a part of head coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch's first draft class as a fifth-round pick in 2017. He appeared in 41 games for San Francisco from 2017-2020, recording 79 catches for 731 yards with three touchdowns in his first stint with the club.

Taylor has been effective as a punt returner, most recently serving in that role for Chicago last season. He averaged 8.2 yards per return on 23 attempts in 17 games.

In 78 career games with the 49ers, Bengals, and Bears, Taylor has averaged 9.4 yards per punt return. He’s also returned eight kicks, averaging 13.3 yards per attempt.