Trent Perry invites Mick Cronin-Andy Enfield comparisons at UCLA

Former USC basketball commit and Harvard-Westlake point guard Trent Perry committed to UCLA. He signed his national letter of intent this past week. After Andy Enfield left for SMU, Perry decommitted and went to Mick Cronin at UCLA.

The four-star recruit and No. 30 overall prospect in the class of 2024 – according to 247Sports – is Cronin’s third acquisition of the recruiting cycle. Cronin also acquired former USC player Kobe Johnson in the transfer portal.

As a senior in 2023-24 at Harvard-Westlake, Perry averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 86 percent at the free throw line.

Perry, the 2024 Gatorade California Boys Basketball Player of the Year, helped lead Harvard-Westlake to the 2023 and 2024 CIF State Open Division championships and the 2024 CIF Southern Section Open Division crown. A two-time Mission League MVP, he secured McDonald’s All-America honors in 2024 and was crowned the California MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Bruins will have a high-profile backcourt with Dylan Andrews, Sebastian Mack, and Louisville transfer Skyy Clark along with Trent Perry.

USC versus UCLA should be a fun time in the Big Ten next season. Andy Enfield might be gone from USC, and he won’t coach against Mick Cronin any longer, but people will be evaluating how Cronin uses Perry, particularly at the offensive end of the floor. Enfield struggled to use Isaiah Collier effectively this past season. The standard Cronin sets will be measured against Enfield, even though Enfield is now at SMU.

Pen to paper … 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲’𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐈𝐍. 🖊️☑️🏀 UCLA has signed McDonald’s All-American Trent Perry (@trent_perry0) to a National Letter of Intent (NLI). Perry will enroll as a freshman for the 2024-25 season. 📲💻: https://t.co/CacUPrlUsF pic.twitter.com/ANXim3Boss — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 9, 2024

