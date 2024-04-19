Trent Brown offers insight into training before first season with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t bring in offensive tackle Trent Brown in free agency simply because he and Orlando Brown Jr. combine to make the NFL’s biggest tackle combo in front of Joe Burrow.

But it sure doesn’t hurt either.

That size has helped Brown become one of the league’s best pass protectors when he’s on the field and he’s working to amplify that during training this offseason.

“I’m a really natural pass protector. Naturally gifted and from playing basketball and other positions. Going back to when I was a rookie up to now, I’ve never been a guy that just gets beat. You can get that from my peers or the tape,” Brown said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I was just fine-tuning. Making small tweaks here and there.”

Brown’s big hurdler over the last few years has been remaining healthy enough to stay on the field.

But it’s telling that the Bengals and/or Brown aren’t working overtime to change up his game. He’s here to protect Burrow and make sure the franchise quarterback can stay on the field, too.

The Bengals will likely draft for the long-term behind Brown early in the draft soon, but that ability as a pass protector makes him a lock to open the season as the starter.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire