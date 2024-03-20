Trent Brown feels he'll "be able to just enjoy coming to work on a day-to-day basis" with Bengals

New Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown spent the last three seasons with the Patriots. But he was ready to move on in free agency and found a good spot with Cincinnati.

In his introductory press conference with Cincinnati media, Brown noted his familiarity with center Ted Karras — the two were teammates in New England — as one of the reasons why he felt comfortable with the Bengals. But Karras wasn’t the only factor.

"Just the pieces that are already in place," Brown said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I feel like it's a plug and play situation, and the chance to go win."

Brown, 30, has had a tough time staying on the field in recent seasons. While he did play all 17 games for New England in 2022, he appeared in 11 contests with eight starts in 2023 — though he was a healthy scratch late in the year. That's after he played 25 total games from 2019-2021.

The right tackle said he feels the Bengals’ environment will be conducive to his productivity.

"I feel like I'll be worried less and be able to worry about playing football," Brown said. "I won't have to worry about any off-the-field things, and I'll be able to just enjoy coming to work on a day-to-day basis. And that was important as well when we talk about fit.”

Brown will replace Jonah Williams at right tackle, as Williams signed with the Cardinals in free agency.