Tre'Davious White set to meet with Titans, Giants after Rams visit

Former Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has a busy visit schedule as he searches for his next team.

As previously reported, White is visiting with the Rams on Tuesday. But ESPN's Adam Schefter reports on Tuesday that White has visits lined up with the Titans and Giants for later this week.

The Raiders are also expected to meet with White.

White, 29, is coming off a torn Achilles suffered during Week 4 of the 2023 season. He has played in just 21 games over the last three years. He suffered an ACL tear during the 2021 season which kept him sidelined for much of 2022, though he did return to start six games and Buffalo’s two postseason matchups.

White was an AP first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and a second-team All-Pro honoree in 2020.

A first-round pick in 2017, White had played his entire career with Buffalo until he was released earlier this month. He has 68 career passes defensed with 18 interceptions, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.