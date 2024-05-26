Trea Turner sore, Phillies will back off him for a few days originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DENVER — Trea Turner showed up to Coors Field Sunday morning feeling some soreness and stiffness a day after increasing his running intensity.

It's the first time Turner has reported the feeling since ramping up his rehab of a hamstring strain. It isn't overly surprising given he hadn't run as hard as he did Saturday.

Manager Rob Thomson said there's no real concern but the Phillies will back off him a bit and continue to be careful. Turner won't do anything for at least a couple of days. He had been tentatively scheduled to run the bases in San Francisco but that won't happen.

The Phillies are intent on taking things slowly with Turner, who suffered the injury on May 3 and initially expected to miss six weeks. It hasn't even been four weeks yet.

They'd be exercising caution even if they weren't rolling and Edmundo Sosa wasn't as hot as he is. Turner was hitting .343 when he went down and Sosa has hit .354 since, leading the National League with a .688 slugging percentage over that span. The Phillies have gone 17-4 since the Turner injury and Sosa has been a huge part of that.

"When Trea's injury happened, that was something we were not expecting and it caught the club by surprise," Sosa said Saturday night. "But I was focused, preparing myself every day and when this opportunity comes, I have to seize it. Trea's hurt now and we all know that he's working hard to make a comeback. I'll just keep working hard and doing the right things, whatever it takes to win."

Sosa hit a game-tying triple in the ninth inning of Saturday's 8-4 comeback win and scored the winning run. He has an .805 OPS in 154 games as a Phillie.