Trea Turner exits game vs. Giants with left hamstring soreness

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, who had two more hits in his first three at bats against the Giants Friday night, stole a base and scored a run, left the game in the top of the fifth with what was announced as “left hamstring soreness.”

Edmundo Sosa replaced him in the field.

Turner is hitting .343, second on the team to only third baseman Alec Bohm, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a third inning single.

Turner’s 43 hits in March/April were a franchise record and his 25 runs scored were second only to Jimmy Rollins (26 in 2007).