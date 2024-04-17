Tre’Davious White explains why he picked the Rams in free agency

Tre’Davious White was one of the Los Angeles Rams’ big free-agent additions this offseason, heading west to Hollywood after being released by the Buffalo Bills. White is a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, so the talent is unquestioned as a defender.

The primary concern with White is his injury history. He’s coming off a torn Achilles in 2023 and he also tore his ACL the year prior, so he’ll be rehabbing leading up to the 2024 season.

It was Rams doctor Neal ElAttrache who performed White’s Achilles surgery so there’s some familiarity between the team and player. That was one of the reasons White decided to sign with the Rams in free agency, citing their impressive training staff and history of players successfully rehabbing serious injuries.

“Very transparent, just very authentic, the plan that they have in place,” White said, via the team’s official site. “I’m a guy that’s very strategic (with) my approach of how I would want my rehab to go, being that I’ve had an ACL before and I know how rehab can go. So I was doing my homework. This team has rehab guys that have been very successful with the Achilles before.”

White said he’s “on a good track to get going,” which is encouraging for himself and the Rams. The team hasn’t said when White is expected to be on the field but he is in the building for offseason workouts so he’s at least getting acclimated to his new group.

As for the locker room fit, White loves what he’s seen from the Rams thus far. He said he’s looking forward to getting started after hitting it off right away with the coaching staff.

“I felt like it was a good fit,” White said. “We hit it off, it was very authentic, which is what I was looking for, being a guy that had been in the league for a while. Great staff, young group, a group of guys that’s willing to work, so I’m looking forward to it.”

White and Darious Williams will be the Rams’ starting cornerbacks in a new-look secondary, bringing not only impressive ball skills to the field but also plenty of experience. It was an area the Rams clearly wanted to improve and as long as White can stay healthy, the secondary should be better in 2024.

