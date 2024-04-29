Travis Kelce set to make $34.25 million over next two seasons

The Chiefs officially announced tight end Travis Kelce's contract extension on Monday afternoon and details about the financial terms of the deal have begun to filter out.

Kelce's extension will keep him tied to the Chiefs through the 2027 season and it has changed his compensation for the next couple of seasons as well. According to multiple reports, Kelce is now set to make $34.25 million in salary over the next two years.

His entire $17 million salary for the 2024 season is guaranteed and the $17.25 million for the 2025 season will be fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year. The tweak gives Kelce the highest average annual salary for tight ends over the next two seasons.

Given Kelce's production over the years and his value to the back-to-back Super Bowl champs, it's hard to argue with him having that spot.