Travis Kelce Lands $34.25M Two-Year Extension Deal With Chiefs Amid Taylor Swift Romance

MEGA

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly been signed to a new lucrative contract that grants him a two-year extension with the team and a major pay raise.

The star athlete previously signed a four-year, $57.25m extension with the Chiefs back in 2020, which was preceded by a $46m, five-year deal in 2016.

Travis Kelce Signs $34.25M Two-Year Extension Deal With The Kansas City Chiefs

MEGA

Kelce's new contract is a $34.25m two-year deal, with the tight end receiving a guaranteed $17 million for this season.

Speaking about the deal, general manager Brett Veach shared that Kelce has become the "highest-paid tight end in these two years."

"Hard to put in words what Travis means to this organization, this city, and he was certainly a priority to adjust his contract for us and it was something that was important for Clark [Hunt]," Veach said, per ESPN.

He added, "So very fitting that Travis [is] now the highest-paid tight end in these two years."

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Cheifs, Kelce said that it was "an honor and a pleasure and I can't wait to get after it these next two years ... Chiefs forever."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also celebrated Kelce's two-year extension, writing, "I told yall I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce."

How Much Longer Can He Play For The Chiefs?

MEGA

With Kelce being 34, questions arose regarding his age and how much longer he could play.

"Every now and then you have one of these guys that are outliers and certainly Travis is one of those players," Veach said regarding the age questions. "Today we had a chance to get out there in Phase 2 [of the offseason program], and guys were out there running around, and Travis was the first guy in line, and I mean, he looked like he was 28 years old."

He continued, "The odds of someone playing this far into the thirties are very low, but it does happen, and it happens with just unicorns in the profession, and Travis is one of those and we'll certainly celebrate this with him and hopefully we can ride this thing even longer. So, we'll just have to wait and see."

'No Signs' Of Travis Kelce 'Slowing Down'

MEGA

Veach further praised Kelce's endurance and drive, noting that the football player has shown "no signs of slowing down."

He said, "But I've seen no signs of [Kelce] slowing down and everyone notices the kind of postseason he had, and he just found that extra gear and these special ones, these special players are always able to find that extra gear."

"If anybody could do it, Travis can," Veach added.

Kelce has certainly been an asset for the Cheifs, helping the team win two back-to-back Super Bowls and three titles in the last five years.

Fans Are Excited About His Two-Year Extension

MEGA

Over on X, fans of the Chiefs tight end celebrated his new contract, with some claiming that his being part of the team means that they have more Super Bowl wins ahead of them.

One person wrote, "Chiefs are going to be good for a long time." Another noted, "Congrats on the extension. Well deserved."

A third person commented, "I'm not crying you are. I'm crying too."

"An all-time Chief. Couldn't have asked for anything more from a player than this dude has given the Chiefs," one more fan commented.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Is Going Strong

MEGA

One big part of Kelce's recent journey has been his relationship with singer Taylor Swift. The pair's romance seemingly kicked off in July 2023 during the singer's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs tight end attended the show to gift Swift a friendship bracelet bearing his number. Unfortunately, his plans were foiled by her pre-show rituals, which prevented any interaction.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the NFL player shared on the July 26 episode of his podcast, "New Heights."

He added, "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Their relationship went public when the "Bad Blood" singer attended a football game on September 24. Since then, the couple has been seen packing on the PDA and supporting each other at their games and concerts.