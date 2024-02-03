Travis Kelce on George Kittle: Best tight end in the NFL, couldn't be more proud of him

Travis Kelce may be the best tight end in NFL history, but he's ready to hand the baton to George Kittle.

The 34-year-old Kelce said Kittle, who's four years younger, has established himself as the best tight end in football.

"He’s the best tight end in the league," Kelce said of Kittle. "He’s been playing lights out, playing the best football of his career and really catapulting that San Fran team through the playoffs, man. And I couldn’t be more proud of him and couldn’t be more honored to go up against George in another Super Bowl. Can't say enough things about who he is as a guy, who his family is, can't say a bad thing about him.”

Kelce has played his entire career with the Chiefs, and Kittle has played his entire career with the 49ers, and they've established themselves as two of the most important players on two of the elite franchises of this era of the NFL. There's a mutual respect between them as they prepare to face off in the Super Bowl for the second time.