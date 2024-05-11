Travis Kelce expected to be joined by Chiefs teammates at ‘Kelce Jam’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s community festival, ‘Kelce Jam’, returns on Saturday, May 18th. The three-time Super Bowl champion will provide new ways to entertain fans after his viral moment with a replica Lombardi trophy last year.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke to Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman about Travis Kelce’s fun activities, surprises, and teammates appearing at ‘Kelce Jam’.

“That’s secret, and that’s the magic of ‘Kelce Jam’, you never know what’s going to happen,” Richman explained. “Last year, going into it, we had no clue he’d [Kelce] bring the Lombardi trophy and essentially do a beer luge and spike in some form.

“That’s the magic, [of] ‘Kelce Jam’. You don’t know what’s going to happen. I think we are all in store for a bunch of different surprises. Who knows, maybe some surprise guests, something Travis does, you never know, will happen.”

The event will include the best KC restaurants at UberEats Merchant Row, custom cocktails, and interactive brand activations by Uncrustable, Wingstop, Lee Jeans, Rogaine, and more. Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie will also attend a special meet-and-greet with Uber One members.

Attention #UberOne Members attending #KelceJam: Stop by the @UberEats Merchant Row for an exclusive Meet and Greet with Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback, @trent_mcduffie! 🏆🏈 Not an Uber One Member yet? New members can sign up today for a free trial at https://t.co/aPrpn2DigF pic.twitter.com/EeDCiibkjp — Kelce Jam (@KelceJam) May 8, 2024

“I will tell you that there are a couple of fun moments in particular that we’re planning,” said Silberzweig. “Beyond Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Two Chainz, Travis is going to have a big main stage moment when he’s introduced to the crowd and says a few words.

“Then, almost like an interactive festival or variety show, Travis will leave some fun things on stage before Two Chainz comes. He’ll be doing and leading a Wingstop chicken wing challenge where we will have some Chiefs players competing, and Travis will be judging. So that’ll be super fun.”

🌟 It’s official! 🌟 @Wingstop is back in the spotlight at #KelceJam, serving up their signature hand sauced-and-tossed wings and house made ranch. Swing by for free samples of their iconic Hickory Smoked BBQ at this year’s festival! pic.twitter.com/qYn5kOUtlw — Kelce Jam (@KelceJam) May 8, 2024

The multiple-time Pro Bowler has never disappointed in providing memorable moments for fans, and this year’s festival is shaping up to be another unforgettable night in Kansas City.

“It’s not your typical Music Festival. I want to make these moments fun and engaging so they’ll participate,” said Silberzweig.” There will also be a drone show and a few random surprises. I think the magic is in some surprises.”

Check out their official websites for more information on Kelce Jam and Medium Rare.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire