Travis Kelce, Chiefs agree to two-year extension

Not that there was much question, but Travis Kelce isn't going anywhere.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kelce and the Chiefs have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will make him the league's highest-paid tight end.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kelce, 34, has developed into one of the best tight ends in league history. He finished the 2023 season with 93 catches for 984 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games. it was the first time he hadn't reached 1,000 yards in a season since 2015 — his third year in the league. Kelce’s seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards are a record for a tight end.

Kelce then caught 32 passes for 355 yards with three touchdowns in the postseason to help the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in the last five years.

Kelce’s previous contract ran through 2025, so he's now tied to the organization through 2027. This deal will give the tight end a strong chance to finish his career with Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted his reaction to news of the deal on social media.

“I told y’all I'll never let him leave!!” Mahomes said. “Congrats my guy!!”

In 159 career games, Kelce has recorded 907 catches for 11,328 yards with 74 touchdowns. He's the all-time franchise leader in receiving yards and should set the franchise records for receptions and receiving touchdowns in the coming season. He's also recorded 165 catches for 1,903 yards with 19 TDs in the postseason.