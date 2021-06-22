Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

After Jon Rahm’s thrilling win at Torrey Pines the men’s golf schedule moves on from the U.S. Open as the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship.

Fans weren’t present to witness Dustin Johnson’s Travelers win last season, but 10,000 will be on-hand each day to witness the 24-time PGA Tour winner attempt to defend his title. Johnson will play with Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau for the first two rounds.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy 6:55 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney, Adam Schenk 7:05 a.m. Ryan Moore, David Hearn, Maverick McNealy 7:15 a.m. K.H. Lee, Matt Jones, Nate Lashley 7:25 a.m. Cameron Smith, Sebastián Muñoz, Brice Garnett 7:35 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Stadler 7:45 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray 7:55 a.m. Michael Kim, Ted Potter, Jr., Kevin Chappell 8:05 a.m. Harris English, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell 8:15 a.m. Sam Burns, Brendon Todd, Jason Day 8:25 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Beau Hossler, Scott Harrington 8:35 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder, Rob Oppenheim 8:45 a.m. Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Herbert 12 p.m. Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark 12:10 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Hunter Mahan, Will Gordon 12:20 p.m. Doc Redman, Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert 12:30 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway 12:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Patton Kizzire 12:50 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson 1 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau 1:10 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang 1:20 p.m. Jim Herman, Pat Perez, Russell Knox 1:30 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs 1:40 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power 1:50 p.m. Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, David Lipsky 2 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley, Davis Thompson

10th tee

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Sepp Straka 6:55 a.m. Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim 7:05 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Abraham Ancer, Tom Lewis 7:15 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley 7:25 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler 7:35 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman 7:45 a.m. Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed 7:55 a.m. Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan 8:05 a.m. Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald 8:15 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Brown 8:25 a.m. Peter Malnati, Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander 8:35 a.m. Roger Sloan, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak 8:45 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka 12 p.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy 12:10 p.m. Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers 12:20 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Henry, Tyler McCumber 12:30 p.m. Robert Streb, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour 12:40 p.m. Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson 12:50 p.m. Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise 1 p.m. Max Homa, Satoshi Kodaira, Jason Dufner 1:10 p.m. Martin Trainer, Ian Poulter, Austin Cook 1:20 p.m. Richy Werenski, Adam Long, William McGirt 1:30 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, D.J. Trahan 1:40 p.m. Sean O’Hair, J.J. Spaun, Robby Shelton 1:50 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Alex Beach, Austin Eckroat 2 p.m. Michael Gligic, Andrew Svoboda, Brian Keiser

TV, streaming, radio information

Thursday, June 24

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, June 25

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

