Travelers Championship tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round
After Jon Rahm’s thrilling win at Torrey Pines the men’s golf schedule moves on from the U.S. Open as the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship.
Fans weren’t present to witness Dustin Johnson’s Travelers win last season, but 10,000 will be on-hand each day to witness the 24-time PGA Tour winner attempt to defend his title. Johnson will play with Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau for the first two rounds.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2021 Travelers Championship.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee Time
Players
6:45 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy
6:55 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney, Adam Schenk
7:05 a.m.
Ryan Moore, David Hearn, Maverick McNealy
7:15 a.m.
K.H. Lee, Matt Jones, Nate Lashley
7:25 a.m.
Cameron Smith, Sebastián Muñoz, Brice Garnett
7:35 a.m.
Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Stadler
7:45 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray
7:55 a.m.
Michael Kim, Ted Potter, Jr., Kevin Chappell
8:05 a.m.
Harris English, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell
8:15 a.m.
Sam Burns, Brendon Todd, Jason Day
8:25 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Beau Hossler, Scott Harrington
8:35 a.m.
Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder, Rob Oppenheim
8:45 a.m.
Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Herbert
12 p.m.
Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
12:10 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Hunter Mahan, Will Gordon
12:20 p.m.
Doc Redman, Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert
12:30 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway
12:40 p.m.
Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Patton Kizzire
12:50 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
1 p.m.
Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
1:10 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
1:20 p.m.
Jim Herman, Pat Perez, Russell Knox
1:30 p.m.
Bo Van Pelt, Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs
1:40 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power
1:50 p.m.
Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, David Lipsky
2 p.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley, Davis Thompson
10th tee
Tee Time
Players
6:45 a.m.
Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Sepp Straka
6:55 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim
7:05 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Abraham Ancer, Tom Lewis
7:15 a.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
7:25 a.m.
J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler
7:35 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman
7:45 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
7:55 a.m.
Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan
8:05 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald
8:15 a.m.
Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Brown
8:25 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander
8:35 a.m.
Roger Sloan, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak
8:45 a.m.
Kramer Hickok, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka
12 p.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy
12:10 p.m.
Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers
12:20 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Henry, Tyler McCumber
12:30 p.m.
Robert Streb, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour
12:40 p.m.
Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson
12:50 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise
1 p.m.
Max Homa, Satoshi Kodaira, Jason Dufner
1:10 p.m.
Martin Trainer, Ian Poulter, Austin Cook
1:20 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Adam Long, William McGirt
1:30 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, D.J. Trahan
1:40 p.m.
Sean O’Hair, J.J. Spaun, Robby Shelton
1:50 p.m.
Hank Lebioda, Alex Beach, Austin Eckroat
2 p.m.
Michael Gligic, Andrew Svoboda, Brian Keiser
TV, streaming, radio information
Thursday, June 24
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
Friday, June 25
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups)
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
