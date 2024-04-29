A transfer shuffle: Texas women’s hoops lose player to Oregon, adds another from Miami

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball program broke even in the transfer portal Monday.

Amina Muhammad announced her departure from the Longhorns after two seasons on social media, but the team added a 6-foot-6 forward to the roster.

Muhammad is headed to the Oregon Ducks, who are coming off an uncharacteristic 11-21 season and 2-16 in their last Pac-12 season. The Ducks have been busy in the portal this season, signing two other players to hopefully make them competitive again once they join the Big 10 next season.

Muhammad, a DeSoto native, played in all 38 games with 20 starts this past season and averaged 6.1 points per game in 19.5 minutes per game. She also grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game and shot 52.5% from the field. Her cousin, Jabbar Muhammad, plays football for the Ducks.

Kyla Oldacre is the newest Longhorn, coming from the Miami Hurricanes. She was named to the All-Academic Team in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season as a sophomore, making 21 starts and playing in all 31 of Miami’s games. She led the Hurricanes with 27 blocked shots and averaged 5 points per game in 16 minutes per game.

Longhorns associate head coach Elena Lovato had a little fun with a social media post welcoming Oldacre, saying her arrival was “better late than never.”

