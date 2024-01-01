Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal rival Chelsea for Osimhen; Tottenham close in on TWO; Man United latest gossip

The January window has opened and now the real business begins as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and more look to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. The Gunners have endured a miserable festive break with a draw and two defeats to hand their title credentials a big blow and lay bare their squad deficiencies.

Mikel Arteta says the Gunners need to "improve in both boxes" and this morning has been linked with strikers Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen and defender Goncalo Inacio. Tottenham head into 2024 off the back of another impressive victory and look to be closing in on the signing of Radu Dragusin and a new contract for Pape Matar Sarr.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will surely spend more after a miserable 2023. and continues to be linked with strikers Toney, Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, along with an exit for vice-captain Conor Gallagher, potentially to Spurs. Jean-Clair Todibo, of interest to Tottenham, is another reported target as United also start sniffing around. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours, gossip and deals as they happen live below!

10:23 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino has told Chelsea to explore a deal for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukrainian has scored 11 goals and added four assists to help send his club to the top of the league for the LaLiga winter break.

The Sun report that Pochettino has sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old is recent weeks and has been impressed by the striker's strength and physicality.

Dovbyk, who has the same agent as Mykhailo Mudryk, is expected to cost around £40million.



Man City to set wonderkid Claudio Echeverri

10:09 , Alex Young

Manchester City are today set to conclude a deal to sign River Plate youngster Claudio Echeverri.

The 17-year-old is set to join on a six-year deal after a fee worth £22million was agreed, but will stay at his current club on loan for 12 months so fans will now see him until next January.

The teenager scored five goals at the recent Under-17 World Cup, including a hat-trick against rivals Brazil in the quarter-finals.



Chelsea in three-way fight for Barcelona wonderkid

09:47 , Alex Young

Chelsea have been loading up on potential future superstars during recent transfer windows as a focus on youth continues alongside their splashier deals.

Now the Blues reportedly have their sights set on Barcelona starlet Mika Faye, who has shone at youth level in Catalonia since joining from Croatian side NK Kustosija in the summer window.

Sport report that Chelsea now want the Senegalese defender, but face a possible three-way battle for his signature with Borussia Dortmund and surprise LaLiga title contenders Girona.



09:35 , Alex Young

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, reports suggest.

Tottenham have already held talks with Nice over the France defender, who has shone in Ligue 1 since leaving Barcelona in 2021.

However, it was reported that deal was on the brink of collapse as Spurs now turn their focus to Genoa's Radu Dragusin.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the other clubs linked with Todibo, while football.london now report that Chelsea are also interested in his services in January.

Watch this space!



09:23 , Alex Young

Tottenham have agreed a long-term contract with Radu Dragusin.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Spurs have been given the green light from the Romanian centre-back, and a deal could be confirmed in a few days time.

Talks are still ongoing between Genoa and Spurs over the transfer fee, with the Serie A club wanting €30m and Tottenham looking to pay around €25m.



09:15 , Alex Young

Despite those Victor Osimhen links, Arsenal consider Ivan Toney their dream striker target.

The Gunners are long-time admirers of the England frontman, who is due to return from an eight-month betting ban in mid-January.

Arsenal need greater firepower in their title bid after a profligate display against West Ham on Thursday, with The Independent on Sunday reporting that they are now properly investigating whether a possible deal for Brentford's Toney could be viable in the January transfer window.

It is said that Arsenal would prefer to do it next month if possible, rather than in the summer, and will have to pay around £80m.



09:09 , Alex Young

Arsenal have discussed a move for Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen.

According to the Independent, the Chelsea target is of interest to the Gunners to solve their attacking issues.

However, a release clause worth a huge £120m makes a January move almost impossible as Arsenal seek to comply with FFP rules.



09:03 , Alex Young

Tottenham fans will be waking up this morning to the news that Pape Matar Sarr has agreed a new six-and-a-half-year contract.

According to multiple reports, the 21-year-old has been rewarded with his fine start to the season with improved terms to represent his status as an integral first-team player under Ange Postecoglou.

Sarr scored his second Premier League goal of the season in yesterday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, which saw him limp off but declare his fitness for AFCON shortly afterwards.

First Udogie and now Sarr, Spurs are making sure their young stars are staying put.



Morning

09:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the start of the January transfer window! Clubs across Europe can now buy and sell players, and plenty are plotting early moves.

Shall we get started?

Dortmund want to bring Maatsen to Germany

Sunday 31 December 2023 18:04 , Matt Verri

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a January move for Chelsea's Ian Maatsen.

The 21-year-old was close to making a permanent switch to Burnley in the summer, but ultimately opted to stay at Stamford Bridge, where opportunities have been limited.

Voetbal claim that Dortmund are pushing for an initial loan deal, before making the move a permanent one next summer.



Barcelona push for Greenwood move

Sunday 31 December 2023 17:53 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood.

The Sun claim that the LaLiga side have been tracking Greenwood, who is on loan at Getafe.

It's suggested that Barcelona are willing to spend £40m on the Manchester United forward and offer him the No10 shirt, but know they will have to wait until the summer.



Carvalho returns to Liverpool

Sunday 31 December 2023 17:30 , Matt Verri

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho has had his loan spell with RB Leipzig ended early.

The 21-year-old was expected to be with the German side until the end of the season, but made only one Bundesliga start this season.

RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder said: "Fabio was able to quickly integrate himself here, but both parties had expected more from his time here - especially Fabio in terms of his playing time.

"Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him. We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early.

"We would like to thank Fabio for his efforts at RBL and wish him all the best for the future."



West Ham defender closes in on exit

Sunday 31 December 2023 15:28 , Giuseppe Muro

It looks like there will be an early transfer deal at West Ham, with defender Thilo Kehrer closing in on a move to Monaco.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto claims talks between West Ham and Monaco are at an “advanced stage”.

Kehrer has made 12 appearances for West Ham this season, but his four appearances in the Premier League have all come as a substitute.

Man United decide not to take up option to extend Varane deal

Sunday 31 December 2023 15:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have decided against triggering an option to extend Raphael Varane's contract by 12 months.

The decision leaves the defender free to hold talks with foreign clubs over a summer transfer from tomorrow, when the transfer window opens.

Varane's current deal runs out at the end of the season but contains a clause giving United the option to automatically extend, which United have so far declined to take up.

But the Daily Mail report that United do remain interested in extending Varane's stay at Old Trafford, and plan to open talks over a new deal next month.

Lockyer to meet specialists to determine his future in football

Sunday 31 December 2023 14:39 , Giuseppe Muro

Luton captain Tom Lockyer will meet specialists in the new year to decide his football future.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton’s match against Bournemouth on December 16.

Speaking out for the first time since then, the 29-year-old posted on Instagram: “I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth.

“The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.

“While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift.

"I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer and the club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.”



Bentancur return could impact Hojbjerg future

Sunday 31 December 2023 14:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Rodrigo Bentancur has made a surprise early return to the Tottenham team against Bournemouth today.

His comeback strengthens the midfield options at Spurs and could potentially have an impact on their January plans, as it may make them more willing to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if an offer comes for him.

Juventus have been strongly linked with Hojbjerg, who was dropped to the bench for Bentancur.

On Bentancur’s return, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou said: “It's super. He's had a good training week with us and I had a good chat with him yesterday and he was really keen to get back.

"Getting some fresh legs in the midfield with him and Gio (Lo Celso) will help us."

Sunday 31 December 2023 12:48 , George Flood

Another big update now on the Radu Dragusin to Tottenham front.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported in the last few minutes that Spurs have now agreed a long-term contract with the Romanian centre-back ahead of the January window.

Talks are still ongoing between Genoa and Spurs over the transfer fee, with the Serie A club wanting €30m and Tottenham looking to pay around €25m.



Sunday 31 December 2023 12:39 , George Flood

Ivan Toney is not the only striker target under discussion at Arsenal for the January transfer window, it would seem.

The Independent on Sunday report that Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen has also been mentioned by the club.

However, a release clause worth a huge £120m makes that a no-go option for January as Arsenal seek to comply with FFP rules.



Sunday 31 December 2023 10:37 , George Flood

Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, reports suggest.

Tottenham have already held talks with Nice over the France defender, who has shone in Ligue 1 since leaving Barcelona in 2021.

However, it was reported that deal was on the brink of collapse as Spurs now turn their focus to Genoa's Radu Dragusin.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the other clubs linked with Todibo, while football.london now report that Chelsea are also interested in his services in January.

Watch this space!



Conor Gallagher to Tottenham latest

Sunday 31 December 2023 10:26 , George Flood

Conor Gallagher is the other big name as far as Tottenham fans are concerned at the moment.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Chelsea midfielder during the last couple of transfer windows and the rumour mill has already kicked back into overdrive ahead of January.

Reports from Italy yesterday stated that Tottenham had opened talks with Chelsea over Gallagher and hoped to complete a deal worth around £35m.

However, Standard Sport understands that such rumours are wide of the mark.



Tottenham make opening Radu Dragusin bid

Sunday 31 December 2023 10:09 , George Flood

Tottenham are making their move for Radu Dragusin, it would appear.

Spurs have identified Genoa's Romanian international as a key target as they look for a new centre-back to come in early in the January window amid injuries to Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven.

Dragusin's agent said recently that his client would be interested in a move to the club, though the likes of Manchester United have also been linked.

Italian publication Tuttosport now claim that Tottenham have opened talks and made their first offer for the 21-year-old, worth €25m (£21.6m).

The report adds that Spurs could well get their man with a few more incentives added, with Genoa having initially asked for €30m.



Chelsea in three-way fight for Barcelona wonderkid

Sunday 31 December 2023 09:55 , George Flood

Chelsea have been loading up on potential future superstars during recent transfer windows as a focus on youth continues alongside their splashier deals.

Now the Blues reportedly have their sights set on Barcelona starlet Mika Faye, who has shone at youth level in Catalonia since joining from Croatian side NK Kustosija in the summer window.

Sport report that Chelsea now want the Senegalese defender, but face a possible three-way battle for his signature with Borussia Dortmund and surprise LaLiga title contenders Girona.



Ivan Toney to Arsenal update

Sunday 31 December 2023 09:45 , George Flood

Arsenal look to be stepping up their pursuit of Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are long-time admirers of the England frontman, who is due to return from an eight-month betting ban in mid-January.

Arsenal need greater firepower in their title bid after a profligate display against West Ham on Thursday, with The Independent on Sunday reporting that they are now properly investigating whether a possible deal for Brentford's Toney could be viable in the January transfer window.

It is said that Arsenal would prefer to do it next month if possible, rather than in the summer, and will have to pay around £80m.



Hugo Lloris sends message to Spurs fans

Saturday 30 December 2023 20:02 , Marc Mayo

Hugo Lloris has completed a permanent transfer to LAFC, ending a more-than-11-year stay at Tottenham.

The French goalkeeper played 447 times for Spurs after signing from Lyon in 2012, going on to captain the club and play in their run to the Champions League final four years ago.

Tottenham have asked fans to pay their thanks to Lloris and his time at the club at half-time of the upcoming home game against Bournemouth after his exit was announced on Saturday.

Lloris said in a club interview: “This is a personal message to all the Spurs fans. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support since day one.

“It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts. Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family.

“On behalf of them I would like to say thank you for all memories that we had together, all the emotions we went through and I just want to wish you the best for the next decade because you deserve the best.”

Read the full story!



Saturday 30 December 2023 19:51 , Marc Mayo

Hugo Lloris has left Tottenham for MLS side LAFC.

Hugo Lloris Is Black & Gold.



📝 #LAFC signs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on a permanent transfer from @SpursOfficial to a guaranteed contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026. — LAFC (@LAFC) December 30, 2023

Tottenham learn fee for Radu Dragusin

Saturday 30 December 2023 17:42

Genoa want £26m for centre-back Radu Dragusin amid Tottenham's rising interest.

Sky Sports say a formal approach for a January transfer is in the offing.

However, Spurs are monitoring several targets to bolster their backline.



Victor Lindelof stays put

Saturday 30 December 2023 16:41

The Athletic report on Manchester United activating their option to extend Victor Lindelof's contract.

Initially due to expire in the summer, the Swede's deal now runs to the summer of 2025.



Dragusin would join Spurs, agent confirms

Saturday 30 December 2023 15:57 , Alex Young

Tottenham target Radu Dragusin is interested in a move to Spurs in January, the Genoa defender's agent has confirmed.

Standard Sport understands the centre-back is of interest to Ange Postecoglou in the upcoming transfer market as the manager looks to bolster his defence which has been hit hard by both injuries and suspensions during the first half of the season.

Reports in Italy have suggested Dragusin is now Spurs' top target for the position after talks with Nice over Jean-Clair Todibo stalled, and the Romanian defender's agent, Florin Manea, has confirmed the move would appeal to his client.

Read more here!



Saturday 30 December 2023 15:33 , Marc Mayo

Eric Bailly, formerly of Manchester United, has rejoined Villarreal as a free agent after leaving Besiktas.

El Villarreal CF ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Eric Bailly, que vuelve a la que fue su casa durante las temporadas 2014/15 y 15/16.



Endavant, @ericbailly24 💛! — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 30, 2023

Nothing in Conor Gallagher latest rumours

Saturday 30 December 2023 14:50 , Marc Mayo

We're hearing that Tottenham and Chelsea are NOT currently in talks over a deal to sign Conor Gallagher.

That isn't to say future interest or a deal is 100 per cent never, ever going to happen (looking at you, Twitter!) but there's nothing in the reports out of Italy at this time.



Roma target Trevoh Chalobah on loan

Saturday 30 December 2023 14:20 , Marc Mayo

La Gazzetta dello Sport report on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah topping Roma's watch list for January.

A loan solution to Jose Mourinho's centre-back shortage is being sought, with West Ham's Thilo Kehrer also targeted.

However, Chalobah is reportedly both half the price of Kehrer in terms of wages and very much available.



Tottenham to lodge first Dragusin bid

Saturday 30 December 2023 12:58 , Alex Young

Tottenham are set to lodge their first bid for Radu Dragusin, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The centre-back has already agreed to the move, so now it's down to Genoa to name their price.

Spurs want the player signed within the week.

🚨⚪️ EXCL: Tottenham are prepared to send first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night.



Dragusin already said yes.



⚠️ Todibo deal could collapse soon — as timing with OFC Nice will be slow and Tottenham want new CB to join next week. pic.twitter.com/msuh9dPDkc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2023

Pochettino on role in Chelsea transfers

Saturday 30 December 2023 12:00 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino says he will be involved in Chelsea’s transfer activity in January and that the dialogue between him and the owners remains positive.

Pochettino will have some say in deciding targets alongside influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Chelsea are weighing up whether to target a forward and a central defender when the window opens on January 1.

Asked whether he will have a say, Pochettino said: “I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved.”

“It is not only about my advice," he added “It is about sharing after six months together with the owners and sporting directors.

"It is very good communication. We talk every single day. Of course, the decision that we are going to take is because we all agree.

"If we detect something we need to improve, then we are more than open. We are very analytical and always analyse ourselves to help the club in the best way possible."



Spurs in talks to sign £40m Gallagher

Saturday 30 December 2023 10:05 , Alex Young

Tottenham and Chelsea are in talks over a £40million deal for Conor Gallagher, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs were interested in the midfielder in the summer and tried to land a deadline day deal only to see talks collapse.

But now Spurs are back in for the player, who has captained Chelsea many times this season, as they look to make early signings in January.



Arsenal will let three leave

Saturday 30 December 2023 09:40 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace have reignited their interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

There is some home a deal could be done but, according to the Mirror, Mikel Arteta will only allow the striker to leave for a big offer.

The same goes for Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale.



Tottenham turn to Dragusin

Saturday 30 December 2023 09:17 , Alex Young

Tottenham are ready to step up efforts to sign Radu Dragusin amid ongoing talks over Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to the Telegraph, Nice want to keep Todibo until at least the summer, so Spurs have moved to enter talks with Genoa over Dragusin.

Genoa believe Dragusin is ready to sign a new contract, but Spurs, it is claimed, are still head of Roma, AC Milan and Atalanta in the race to sign the Romania international.



Man United want Tottenham target

Saturday 30 December 2023 09:09 , Alex Young

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Fulham and Tottenham target Serhou Guirassy.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag is desperate for more firepower in his squad given Anthony Martial's continued disappointing returns.

Guirassy has a release worth between £15-18million in his Stuttgart contract and Ten Hag believes the striker would fit into his tactical style with ease.



Chelsea keen on Barca wonderkid Cabarsi

Saturday 30 December 2023 09:03 , Alex Young

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Barcelona wonderkid Pau Cabarsi.

The 16-year-old defender is attracting interest from across Europe, and Barca have already moved to secure his future amid significant interest from Chelsea.

One to watch.

Arsenal have THREE Toney alternatives

Saturday 30 December 2023 09:00 , Alex Young

Arsenal are still keen on signing Brentford's Ivan Toney in January but have drawn up three alternatives should they fail to land their main target.

The Express claims Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez are all of interest to Mikel Arteta.

All four deals will provide extremely difficult to pull off in January and both Edu and Arteta clearly have expensive taste.



Spurs move for centre-back

Friday 29 December 2023 22:54 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are pushing to sign a centre-back by the end of next week.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Spurs have opened talks with Genoa over a move for Radu Dragusin.

There have also been discussions over Jean-Clair Todibo, but the club accept that deal cannot be done quickly.



Howe: FFP a concern for Newcastle

Friday 29 December 2023 22:12 , Matt Verri

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle will not necessarily be spending big in January, despite their injury crisis.

Howe said: "It’s a very difficult month to bring in quality players. Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.

"FFP is something that I’m still coming to terms with, to understand myself. There are so many parts to it that are always moving.

"FFP is very active in our thoughts, we’re trying to navigate it and work around it."



Kiwior on the move?

Friday 29 December 2023 21:37 , Matt Verri

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Jakub Kiwior in January.

The defender arrived in north London a year ago, but has struggled for regular first-team football.

Football journalist Pete O'Rourke claims that the Gunners would consider letting Kiwior leave to make room for a centre-back signing, and Roma and AC Milan are among those keen.



Arsenal face Luiz competition

Friday 29 December 2023 21:00 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian is a long-term target for Arsenal, who have previously tried to bring Luiz to north London.

Sport report that Barcelona are now considering a move, though Villa remain reluctant to sell.



Firmino linked with Premier League return

Friday 29 December 2023 20:31 , Matt Verri

Roberto Firmino is believed to be considering a return to the Premier League in January.

The forward left Liverpool as a free agent in the summer, signing for Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Various reports suggest that Firmino is now unhappy at the club and could be allowed to leave on loan, with Sheffield United eyeing a shock swoop. A number of Turkish clubs are also interested.



Bailly set for new club

Friday 29 December 2023 20:03 , Matt Verri

Eric Bailly has left Besiktas, but it doesn't sound like he'll be waiting long to find a new club.

The former Manchester United defender joined the Turkish club in Besiktas but had his contract terminated by mutual consent just a few months later.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Bailly is now on the verge of signing for Villarreal as a free agent.



Spurs eye three signings

Friday 29 December 2023 19:39 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham to be busy in January.

The Telegraph report that the Spurs boss has told Daniel Levy he needs a a defender, a number eight and a winger.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin and Jota, who Postecoglou worked with at Celtic, are seen as targets.



New deal for Ream

Friday 29 December 2023 19:32 , Matt Verri

Fulham defender Tim Ream has signed a new contract.

The centre-back's future is now committed through to the summer of 2025, taking his time at the club beyond a decade.

"Not something that happens very often these days."



Here are @timream5's thoughts on a new deal: 🎥 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 29, 2023

Bayern to enter race for Varane

Friday 29 December 2023 19:17 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich are set to rival Real Madrid for Raphael Varane's signature next month.

Sport claim that Real are open to trying to bring Varane back to Madrid, but Bayern are also keen on the Frenchman.

Man United are willing to sell Varane in January, with the centre-back set to have plenty of options.



Palace make Nketiah enquiry

Friday 29 December 2023 18:49 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have rejected an initial approach from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah.

The Mail report that the Eagles are keen on the striker, but have been told that Nketiah is not for sale in January.

Palace remain interested in the 24-year-old should Arsenal's stance change, with other clubs also keen.



Solanke to Arsenal?

Friday 29 December 2023 18:22 , Matt Verri

Chris Sutton believes Arsenal should make a January move for Dominic Solanke.

The Bournemouth striker has been in superb form this season, with his 12 Premier League goals bettered only by Erling Haaland.

"Arsenal are trying to win the title, so they haven't got time to wait for anyone to get up to speed," Sutton told BBC Sport.

"If we're looking at the names that are supposedly within their grasp, Dominic Solanke is the best candidate."



Emery: I'm happy with Villa squad

Friday 29 December 2023 17:56 , Matt Verri

Unai Emery was coy when discussing Aston Villa's transfer plans earlier today.

The club are third in the table and only three points off the top of the league, leading to some suggestions that Villa would be bold in the upcoming window, but Emery has suggested he is happy with what he has.

"We are analysing and we are meeting with Monchi (president of football operations) and with the owners [to discuss] how we can improve and change something in the squad," the Villa boss said.

"I am very happy, we may change something but not 100 per cent.

"Only if we can get something to really help for the next month we are going to do. We are going to be alert in case we have the possibility to add in our squad to do it.

"We are at the moment happy and with the players we have we are getting good results, commitment and competitive structure we are creating. I don’t know if we are getting something or not in the transfers."



Real back in for Mbappe

Friday 29 December 2023 17:24 , Matt Verri

Here we go again...

Kylian Mbappe is about to enter the final six months of his PSG deal, so is free to negotiate with other clubs.

The Athletic report that Real Madrid intend to make another attempt to bring him to Spain, though it may not be as attractive an offer as previously on the table.

Real have also told Mbappe he must make a final decision by mid-January.



Juventus hold talks over Phillips move

Friday 29 December 2023 17:02 , Matt Verri

Juventus are in discussions with Manchester City as they look to agree a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips.

That's according to The Times, with it reported that the midfielder is pushing to leave City in January to secure first-team football ahead of next summer's Euros.

Phillips has started only two matches this season, with neither of those coming in the Premier League.



Nelson attracting interest

Friday 29 December 2023 16:41 , Matt Verri

Wolves and Sevilla are looking at a potential loan move for Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

The 24-year-old has played just 89 minutes in the Premier League this season, and is yet to start a League game for the Gunners.

CBS Sports report that Wolves and Sevilla want to sign Nelson in January until the end of the season, but the Arsenal man would prefer to stay in north London.



Barcelona keen on Greenwood

Friday 29 December 2023 16:23 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Mason Greenwood.

The Manchester United forward has been on loan at Getafe this season, scoring three LaLiga goals for his new club.

The Sun claim that Barcelona have been scouting Greenwood, who is open to staying in Spain.



Gyokeres not interested in Chelsea move

Friday 29 December 2023 15:59 , Alex Young

Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres is not looking to leave Sporting.

The striker has 17 goals in 20 games since joining from Coventry in the summer to attract interest across Europe.

And Gyokeres is not interested in switching clubs again so soon.

Gyokeres told Record: "I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me. I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment.

"I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all."

Asked directly whether he can promise fans he will stay at Sporting for the rest of the campaign, Gyokeres confirmed: "Yes. This is where I want to stay."



Frank: I don't want to sell Toney

Friday 29 December 2023 15:40 , Alex Young

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he does not want to sell Ivan Toney in January.

Toney scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season - behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane - but was banned in May after admitting to 232 breaches of the English Football Association's betting rules.

The 27-year-old cannot play for club or country until January 16, 2024 but he was allowed to resume training in September.

"Is he raring to go? Oh yeah, definitely. To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievably good Premier League striker that has proven (himself) in the Premier League. We are looking forward to that," Frank told reporters.

"I really, really would like to keep him. As a coach I'd love to have my best players with me all the time. From my perspective, I don't want to sell him because I think he's fantastic."



Fulham transfer guide

Friday 29 December 2023 15:23 , Alex Young

After the positive feeling that successive 5-0 victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham had given Fulham, Marco Silva’s side have now lost three straight matches in the Premier League without scoring.

Those defeats have not only left Fulham just six points above the relegation zone but also exposed areas they must strengthen in the transfer market.

Silva said he wanted five signings in the final week of the summer transfer window. Fulham only made three, and their ever-ambitious manager will hope the club re-enter the market to make up for lost time.

Read our Fulham transfer guide here!



Ten Hag discusses future after INEOS sacking clause emerges

Friday 29 December 2023 14:34 , Alex Young

Erik ten Hag has spoken about his future at Manchester United following confirmation of INEOS' minority takeover.

The manager has been under increasing pressure, which peaked following a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on December 23 which saw him installed as the bookies' favourite as the next manager sacked.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing related to the deal contains a provision guaranteeing that INEOS will be consulted on football matters at United in the interim.

This includes "appointing, dismissing or accepting the resignation of any director of football or first team manager of the company" as well as entering into or continuing any discussion concerning the purchase or sale of any player.

Read more here!



Arsenal braced for Cedric bids

Friday 29 December 2023 14:13 , Alex Young

Besiktas and Trabzonspor have joined the race to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in January.

The two Turkish Super League clubs have sounded out the defender's agent with the 32-year-old increasingly seen as surplus to requirements in north London.

Cedric's contract expires in the summer and he is now open to moving on, having failed to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he has a future at Arsenal.

The full-back, who joined from Southampton in 2020, has played just twice this season for a total of 65 first-team minutes.

Arsenal may demand a small fee for the Portugal international but the priority is getting his £120,000-a-week wages off the books.

Read more here!



Real Madrid announce new Ancelotti contract

Friday 29 December 2023 13:16 , Alex Young

Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. The Italian has won one league title with Real, along with two Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach's contract until June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

His contract was due to expire in 2024, and this extension ends speculation that Ancelotti would take over as manager of Brazil.

In March of this year, then-Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that Ancelotti was his main target for the position of national team coach.



Moyes set for West Ham talks in January

Friday 29 December 2023 12:58 , Alex Young

David Moyes will hold talks over a new West Ham contract next month amid growing expectation he will extend his stay at the club, writes Malik Ouzia.

Moyes marked the fourth anniversary of his return to east London with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal last night that sees his side climb back into the Premier League’s top six.

The Scot is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and at one stage early in the campaign it appeared unlikely he would be offered a new deal amid calls from supporters for a younger, more progressive manager to take the helm.

However, the club’s board always planned to address Moyes’s future during the second half of the season and having reached the midway stage of the Premier League campaign with a record points tally, it is now expected that the 60-year-old will be offered a new deal.



Postecoglou issues transfer window update

Friday 29 December 2023 12:07 , Alex Young

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has admitted his squad is "nowhere near" strong enough but warned supporters that "nothing magical is going to happen" in January.

The shortcomings of Postecoglou's squad were exposed in Thursday's 4-2 defeat to Brighton, when Spurs were missing nine players and played a four-man defence made up entirely of full-backs.

Postecoglou's selection concerns will only increase at the start of 2024 when captain Heung-min Son leaves for the Asian Cup with South Korea and Mali's Yves Bissouma and Senegal midfielder Pape Sarr compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The head coach has called on the club to do their January business early in the month, with Spurs prioritising a centre-back and set to consider moves for a midfielder and forward. But Postecoglou has moved to play down expectations of a transformative window.

"We are where we are. Nothing magical’s going to happen in the January window. What we need to do is just keep building," Postecoglou said ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Read more here!



Bayern lead Varane race

Friday 29 December 2023 11:10 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Raphael Varane, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old is entering the final six months of his United contract, so can from next week discuss a free transfer for the summer or be available for a cut-price fee in January.

United are able to trigger a 12-month extension, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag wants to keep the player after the defender lost his place during November and early December.

Bayern are interested in a cut-price deal in January with South Korea's Kim Min-Jae at the Asian Cup and Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Friday 29 December 2023 10:29 , Alex Young

David Moyes believes his West Ham contract extension “will get done” as he offered the most explicit indication yet that he expects to stay on as the club’s manager.

Moyes is out of contract at the end of the campaign and reports in the early part of the season suggested he was unlikely to be offered a new deal, despite having led the club to Europa Conference League glory in June, ending a 43-year trophy drought in the process.

However, the Irons have kicked on again this term, with Thursday night’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal taking Moyes’s side into the top six with their highest ever points tally for the halfway stage in a Premier League season.

"We are getting ready to talk,” Moyes told Amazon Prime. “I don't think any of us are jumping to get it done to quickly. We will get it done, I don't see many problems about it.”

Read more here!



Brentford transfer guide

Friday 29 December 2023 10:09 , Alex Young

January is not when Brentford have tended to do their biggest transfer business.

Over the last three winter windows, they have spent just £2million on players - preferring to address holes in their squad each summer.

That said, Brentford do have money to spend, after continuing with their shrewd economic model as what Thomas Frank calls a “selling club”.

Read more here!



Osimhen teases Chelsea fans

Friday 29 December 2023 09:33 , Alex Young

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has appeared to drop another hint over a possible move to the Blues.

The striker is Mauricio Pochettino's dream signing to solve his goalscoring issues up front and the club remain confident of a future move despite the player agreeing a new contract with Napoli.

But it appears their key target is ready to tease Chelsea fans for the time being. A fan got an unexpected reply when taking to social media platform X - formerly Twitter - to mark Osimhen's birthday.

Read more here!



Man United face stiff Goncalo Inacio competition

Friday 29 December 2023 09:09 , Alex Young

Manchester United face competition from both Liverpool and Real Madrid for Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old has been tipped for a big January move after impressing for the Portuguese giants, with a £50million price reportedly placed on his head.

Newcastle were linked in the summer but their interested appears to have cooled.

And now Football Espana report that Real Madrid have now joined the race following an injury to David Alaba.



Vlahovic back on the table for Chelsea

Friday 29 December 2023 08:55 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Juventus are expected to again discuss a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, but any deal will wait until the summer.

Tuttosport report that the swap almost came off last summer with Juve coach Max Allegri particularly fond of Lukaku and particularly not fond of Vlahovic. Chelsea were willing to oblige but then Lukaku went AWOL and ended up at Roma.

Juve are desperate to get Vlahovic staggering €12million-a-year salary off of their books and will look to reignite talks with the Blues, with Lukaku currently expected to return to London after his loan spell in Rome. One to keep an eye on.



Arsenal handed Toney blow

Friday 29 December 2023 08:39 , Alex Young

Arsenal are facing a tough task to pry Ivan Toney from Brentford.

According to The Sun, the Bees manager Thomas Frank has been told he is under no obligation to sell and the club will look to resist any January bids amid their drop of form and a string of injuries.

Brentford have lost six of their last seven matches and the returning Toney, who is available again in during the middle of January, is expected to spearhead a fightback in the second half of the season.

The Sun claims Toney is torn over a January move and feels he has a “debt to repay” to Brentford after they stood by him during an eight-month betting ban.



Spurs want Liverpool defender

Friday 29 December 2023 08:32 , Alex Young

Keeping with Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has drawn up a shortlist for a new defender and Liverpool's Joe Gomez is the reported surprise name.

According to the Mail, Gomez joins Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth and Genoa's Radu Dragusin as the four main targets for January.

Gomez has fallen out of favour at Liverpool, making just seven league starts this season and just a further three in a Europa League campaign which has been reserved for the second string.



Spurs to trigger Guirassy clause

Friday 29 December 2023 08:22 , Alex Young

Tottenham are set to trigger the £15million release clause in Serhou Guirassy's Stuttgart contract, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old, who has 17 goals in 14 league games this season, is attracting plenty of interest across Europe and Spurs are in need of a relatively cheap option with Heung-min Son soon leaving for a month on international duty.

Manchester United have also been linked but Spurs are reportedly in pole position.



Hodgson under huge pressure with Cooper in Crystal Palace frame

Thursday 28 December 2023 20:09 , George Flood

Roy Hodgson is under increasing pressure at Crystal Palace, with Steve Cooper in the frame to replace him, writes Dom Smith.

Palace face London rivals Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with scrutiny building on Hodgson as the Eagles slide closer to the Premier League relegation zone.

Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea means Palace are now winless in eight matches and just three points above the bottom three.

Cooper is available after being sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this month and replaced by former Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Palace interviewed Cooper in the summer and remain admirers of the former England Under-17 head coach.

Read the full story here



Hugo Lloris close to sealing Tottenham exit

Thursday 28 December 2023 20:05 , George Flood

Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is in advanced talks to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC in a permanent deal, which would bring down the curtain on his 11-year stay at the club, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Lloris, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been on the periphery of the squad since Ange Postecoglou's appointment in the summer and, as it stands, his final game for Spurs is set to be the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle under Cristian Stellini in April.

Postecoglou has used summer signing Guglielmo Vicario as his first-choice 'keeper this term with Fraser Forster as deputy, although Lloris has continued to train with the first team.

The 37-year-old turned down opportunities to leave Spurs in the summer, rejecting approaches from Saudi Arabia, Italian outfit Lazio and his hometown club Nice.

Read the full story here



Hugo Lloris in advanced talks over LAFC switch

Thursday 28 December 2023 16:57 , George Flood

Hugo Lloris is finally close to leaving Tottenham, new reports claim.

The long-serving former captain has become a completely forgotten figure at Spurs over recent months, having failed to secure a move away in the summer after citing his desire to move on and not featured at all under Ange Postecoglou.

Now transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Lloris is in advanced talks to depart Tottenham after almost 12 years and head to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Los Angeles FC.

Spurs are said to have already green-lighted the move.



Crystal Palace confident over Steve Cooper boost

Thursday 28 December 2023 16:39 , George Flood

The Steve Cooper to Crystal Palace chatter is ramping up once again this afternoon.

The Eagles are believed to be very keen on the former Nottingham Forest boss as their next long-term managerial appointment.

Initially eyed for the summer, could that process now be sped up with Palace in such dire form and Roy Hodgson's position under increasing scrutiny?

The Daily Mail report today that Palace believe they could appoint Cooper with no compensation due to Forest, who did not place him on gardening leave when they sacked the ex-Swansea coach last week and appointed Nuno Espirito Santo in his place.

It is also said that Hodgson's future at Selhurst Park is under "significant doubt", with a London derby at home to Brentford on Saturday potentially pivotal.



Goncalo Inacio: Arsenal leading transfer race

Thursday 28 December 2023 16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good news, Arsenal fans!

Goncalo Inacio, who has been been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, is reportedly a target.

According to reports in Portugal, the Gunners are in fact leading the race for the Sporting star and could even trigger the reported £52m release clause in his contract.



Tottenham transfer news: January defender targets

Thursday 28 December 2023 15:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly are cheaper, homegrown options compared to Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Genoa's Radu Dragusin, however, is a target but is reportedly set to extend his contract in Italy.



Arsenal transfer news: Aaron Ramsdale unlikely to be sold in January

Thursday 28 December 2023 14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

There should not be too many exits given that the squad is already stretched, writes Simon Collings.

Cedric could go, given he has six months to run on his contract and is attracting interest from Villarreal.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is struggling for minutes, but it is unlikely Arsenal would sell him in January.

Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe could attract interest too but again it is hard to foresee the Gunners letting them go, unless the fee was so high that they could not turn it down and they had replacements lined up.



Fabio Silva: Rangers to seal loan move for Wolves forward

Thursday 28 December 2023 14:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big move north of the border!

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are set to sign Wolves forward Fabio Silva on loan.



Palace eye midfield signing as top priority amid Ekitike interest

Thursday 28 December 2023 13:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is no secret that Crystal Palace’s squad has struggled through the first half of the season.

Already one of the Premier League’s smaller groups, an injury crisis has further exposed their need to strengthen in a number of key positions.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has spoken openly about their need to sign players in January. Limited finances mean loan deals are most likely.

Standard Sport's Dom Smith previews how January could shape for Palace...



Kalvin Phillips: Man City won't block Newcastle exit

Thursday 28 December 2023 13:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

The idea of strengthening Newcastle might not be something Manchester City would welcome but it seems they will have little problem handing them Kalvin Phillips.

According to talkSPORT, there are no plans from City to block a loan switch.



West Ham target new winger as David Moyes wants more shrewd signings in January

Thursday 28 December 2023 13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

A year ago, West Ham went into the January transfer window in the middle of a relegation fight and against the backdrop of a summer spending spree that, at the time, was yet to really work out.

Danny Ings was their only signing that month, scoring vital goals in a win against Nottingham Forest that might have kept David Moyes in a job, but failing to deliver much since.

This time around, the Hammers are in far ruder health and the club’s recruitment team, including newly-arrived technical director Tim Steidten, proved themselves shrewd operators in using their Declan Rice windfall to land Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in the summer.

Read Malik Ouzia's full guide here!



Kylian Mbappe: Barcelona enter transfer race

Thursday 28 December 2023 12:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

It wouldn't be a transfer window without Kylian Mbappe being mentioned!

The Frenchman has often seemed bound for Real Madrid but fresh reports have now emerged.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Madrid giants could pull out, allowing Barcelona into the race.



Chelsea monitor big-name striker signing but outgoings more likely in fresh approach to January

Thursday 28 December 2023 12:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have been the main protagonists of the last three transfer windows and the Blues will again attract much attention in January.

They want to dip into the market to fix their problems, with Mauricio Pochettino's team struggling down in tenth in the Premier League.

But they will not be as busy as last January, when they spent a world record £290million, with player sales now needed to balance the books.

Read the full story here!



Kalvin Phillips: Newcastle, Juventus and Crystal Palace keen on England international

Thursday 28 December 2023 11:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kalvin Phillips has been tipped to leave Manchester City in January in pursuit of first-team football elsewhere.

The midfielder has hardly featured for City and could leave on loan.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Juventus are all keen.

Newcastle are even said to be planning to open talks imminently.



Tottenham transfer talks underway as injuries intensify January window need

Thursday 28 December 2023 11:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham go into January in a buoyant mood but with Ange Postecoglou's squad down to the bare bones after a string of injuries and suspensions.

The head coach has made no secret of the club's need to strengthen in the winter window, which they have used productively in recent seasons, bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day in 2022 and Pedro Porro at the eleventh hour at the start of this year.

This season, however, Postecoglou has called on Spurs to try to do their business early to ensure his side can maintain their momentum through the month.

Read Dan Kilpatrick's full Tottenham transfer window guide here!



Pape Daouda Diong: Chelsea complete transfer

Thursday 28 December 2023 10:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea's sweeping of young talent continues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have now completed a deal to sign midfielder Pape Daouda Diong.



Arsenal transfer priority clear with Gunners still tracking two targets

Thursday 28 December 2023 10:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season and have the chance to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

But the club need to balance meeting Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and so it is likely they will have to sell first before they buy.

The Arsenal squad has been hit by injuries, with defence the most impacted in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta also wants to add more firepower in attack, but that may have to wait until the summer.

Sporting director Edu will lead January transfer activity and Arsenal will be ready to act fast if needed.

Read Simon Collings' Arsenal transfer window guide!



Conor Gallagher: Chelsea willing to sell midfielder in January

Thursday 28 December 2023 09:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea may need to sell before they can spend big again.

As a result, The Athletic claim the Blues could look to move Conor Gallagher on in January, even despite him frequently playing in the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino.

Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked.



Rafael Leao: Liverpool keen on transfer move

Thursday 28 December 2023 09:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has chopped and changed Liverpool's frontline this season, suggesting he is not quite happy with his options.

With that in mind, links with a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leao begin to make sense.

According to Francois Plateau, the Reds view the Portugal international as the perfect heir to Sadio Mane.



Liverpool transfer news: Fulham star a target

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool are on course for another Premier League title challenge but it appears Jurgen Klopp won't be resting on his laurels.

According to 90 Min, the Reds have held talks with Fulham over a potential move for Antonee Robinson.



Man United transfer news: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has final say on Erik ten Hag’s future and January transfers

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United cannot make any significant January signings or sack Erik ten Hag without consulting Ineos, a new document has revealed.

The clause came to light in a 241-page document published on the New York Stock Exchange about the deal between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

Ratcliffe and his Ineos team face a four to six week wait for their purchase of 25 per cent of United to be ratified by the Premier League.

But the Glazers have agreed to hand over complete control of football operations to Ratcliffe and, under the terms of the agreement, United cannot make a decision on a player signing or sale, including loan moves, in January unless they consult him.



Man United transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee a shock target

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a surprise move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has seven Serie A goals for Bologna this season, but could be on the move in January.

Sport1 claim that Bayern Munich have a £19m buy-back option, with Man United considering a bid of their own if that is not activated.



Goncalo Inacio: Arsenal and Liverpool locked in transfer battle

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal and Liverpool could be set for a January battle for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a Premier League move, and is believed to have a £52million release clause.

Portuguese outlet A Bola suggest that the Gunners are currently in pole position to sign Inacio, but Liverpool have also been linked with him.



Jean-Clair Todibo: Tottenham dealt transfer blow

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham could be unsuccessful in an attempt to bring Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo to the club next month.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed yesterday that Spurs are keen to bring a defender in, with Cristian Romero the latest player out with injury.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Tottenham have been left pessimistic after holding initial talks over a move for Todibo.



Chelsea transfer news: Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney both on the radar

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

No surprise that Chelsea want to bring a striker to the club in the January transfer window, with Nicolas Jackson yet to hit the ground running.

Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are both on the shortlist but neither are cheap options, particularly mid-season.

According to The Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and RB Leipzig Benjamin Sesko are also being considered by the Blues.



Matthijs de Ligt: Arsenal keen on shock move for Bayern Munich star

Thursday 28 December 2023 08:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are believed to be interested in Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back joined the German giants for a fee in the region of £68m in the summer of 2022,

De Ligt has though only made three Bundesliga starts this season, and The Athletic report that Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are admirers of the 24-year-old.