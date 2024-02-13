Tracy Rocker back with Tennessee Titans as defensive line coach

Tracy Rocker, who began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans, is back as the defensive line coach, the team announced Tuesday.

He is one of 10 new assistants on coach Brian Callahan's staff.

Rocker, 57, spent the past three seasons as the defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, including their run to Super Bowl 57 in the 2022 season. They were second-ranked in total defense (301.5 yards per game) and had 70 sacks, tied for third-most in NFL history

Rocker was the Titans' defensive line coach from 2011 to 2013. Under Rocker, defensive end Derrick Morgan had 59 tackles, 23 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks, and the unit as a whole had 39 sacks, tied for 10th in the league.

Tracy Rocker as college assistant coach

After his stint with the Titans, he was an assistant coach at Georgia (2014-16), the Tennessee Vols (2017-19) and South Carolina (2020).

Rocker is the father of Kumar Rocker, a pitcher in the Texas Rangers organization who played at Vanderbilt.

Tracy Rocker in College Football Hall of Fame

Rocker was a star defensive tackle at Auburn, a two-time All-American and winner of the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy in 1988. He played He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

He was drafted in 1989 by Washington in the third round (No. 66 overall), but played just two seasons in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tracy Rocker returns to Tennessee Titans as defensive line coach