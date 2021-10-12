Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order after Week 5

The Eagles front office is among the Week 5 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.

Philadelphia also owns the Dolphins 2022 first-round pick after trading back to No. 12 overall.

Tankathon is tracking the draft order for all 32 NFL teams and Philadelphia currently would have 3 picks in the top-15 of the 2022 selection process.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during game against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The 1-4 Dolphins would have the No. 5 overall pick in 2022.

Colts pick

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) passes the ball to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) en route to a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the 1-4 Colts would have the No. 6 overall pick.

Eagles pick

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni argues with the referees over a penalty that costs the Eagles a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Sunday, improved the team’s record to 2-3 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would be picking at No. 10 overall.

