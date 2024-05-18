Track: Glacier boys, Flathead girls lead Western AA

May 18—Glacier's Aiden Krause hit 60 feet in the shot put for the first time and Flathead's Trevin Olivier hit 14 feet in the pole vault for the fourth straight week Friday, for two of the many highlights at the Western AA Divisional track and field meet.

At the halfway mark of the two-day meet, Glacier narrowly led Flathead in the boys team race after Friday's events, 51-50. Helena was third at 34.

On the girls side Flathead — getting a 1-2 finish from Alivia Rinehart and Zoey Bortz in the 300 hurdles — had 57 points after the first day to 48 for Glacier. Missoula Hellgate was sitting third at 45.

Krause, already one of the top discus throwers in state history, got another win in the discus with a heave of 60 feet, 10.25 inches. It was a personal record for the second straight week; he threw 59-5 nine days ago and continues to lead Class AA in the event.

He'll compete in the discus Saturday.

Krause's teammate Ethan Anderson skimmed through to another 300-meter hurdles win, crossing in 38.66 seconds. His Wolfpack teammate Evan Barnes was third with a PR of 40.57.

Barnes and Anderson helped Glacier win the short relay as well.

Flathead hung close partly because Olivier and teammate Michael Mahar went 1-2 in the pole vault. Mahar was one of five vaulters to clear 13-6.

Rinehart ran her PR, 45.19, while winning the girls 300 hurdles. That time sits No. 2 in AA behind Helena's Madilyn Todorovich (44.25), who didn't run the event Friday. Bortz also hit her PR at 46.39, and is fifth in AA.

Glacier's Kai Johnson won the divisional shot put title at 41-6, a season-best. She's sitting third in AA.

Easily the most eye-popping park was the long jump of 19-6 by Missoula Sentine's Ava Kellenberg. That moves her past Helena's Logan Todorovich (19-0) to the top of the AA rankings. Todorovich holds the state record of 19-4.5, set last May.

Complete results, including trials — Flathead's Brody Thornsberry ran a PR of 22.15 in his 200 heat — can be found at athletic.net.

Western AA

May 17-18, Legends Stadium

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Glacier 51; 2, Flathead 50; 3, Helena 34; 4, Helena Capital 33; 5, Missoula Sentinel 32.5; 6, Missoula Big Sky 22; 7, Missoula Hellgate 13.5; 8, Butte 11.

800 — 1, Dylan Hill, Hel, 1:57.84; 2, Isaiah ZCowan, MBS, 1:58.43; 3, Kasen Kastner, Fla, 1:59.16; 4, Henry Sund, Hel, 1:59.92; 5, Ridley Key, Hgt, 2:00.14; 6, Owen Thiel, Gla, 2:00.78; 7, Cohen Kastelitz, Gla, 2:03.04; 8, Evan Colberg, Cap, 2:03.55.

3,200 — 1, Quinn Newman, Snt, 9:20.78; 2, Tyler Inabnit, Snt, 9:46.19; 3, Jorrin Grensten , Snt, 9:59.26; 4, Gabe Ackerly, Gla, 9:59.27; 5, Jonas Kreitner, Gla, 10:00.19; 6, Jack Syversen, Gla, 10:00.98; 7, Eamon Fitzgerald, Hgt, 10:02.7; 8, Trey Schlepp, Hel, 10:11.47.

300 hurdles — 1, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 38.66; 2, Oliver Simianer, MBS, 40.56; 3, Evan Barnes, Gla, 40.57; 4, Lane Chivers, Fla, 40.84; 5, Gavin Mow, Cap, 341.30; 6, Mark Ahner, Gla, 41.53; Jameson Canney, Capi, 41.81; 8, Connor Hylton, 42.03, MBS.

400 relay —1, Glacier 41.88; 2, Flathead 42.44; 3, Sentinel 42.887; 4, Butte 43.26; 5, Hellgate 43.39; 6, Helena 43.45; 7, Big Sky 43.46.

Javelin — 1, Tyler Crum, Cap, 178-7; 2, Timbur Nilson, Hgty, 173-0; 3, Brett Grange, Hel, 168-6; 4, Auston Rowe, Helena, 163-6; 5, Dominick Mitten, Fla, 162-1; 6, Braden Capser, Fla, 160-2; 7, Adam Guajardo, MBS, 160-1; 8, Isaac Keim, Gla, 159-8.

Shot put — 1, Aiden Krause, Gla, 60-10.25; 2, Barrett Hageman, Cap, 55-4; 3, Cole DAws, Cap, 53-8; 4, Henry Sellards, Gla, 51-5; 5, Ben Winters, Gla, 50-0.5; 6, Danny Sirmon, Snt, 49-3; 7, James Fox, Hel, 48-8; 8, Evan Iverson, MBS, 46-7.5.

High jump — 1, Aayden Simmons, Hel, 6-4; 2 (tie), Sam Henderson, Butte, and William Hollensteiner, Fla, 6-2; 4, Jacob Dolezal, Fla, 6-2; 5, Porter Gibbs, MBS, 6-0; 6, Josiah Todd, Cap, 6-0; 7, Grady Walker, Snt, 5-10.

Long jump — 1, Jeremiah Saari, Cap, 22-7.5; 2, Oliver Simianer, MBS, 21-10; 3, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 21-7.5; 4, William Hollensteiner, Fla, 21-7.5; 5, Grady Walker, Snt, 21-6; 6, Carson Baker, Gla, 21-5.5; 7, Chase Chaffin, Gla, 21-2.75; 8, Stephen Riley, Fla, 21-0.

Pole vault — 1, Trevin Olivier, Fla, 14-0; 2, Michael Mahar, Fla, 13-6; 3, Andy Williams, Cap, 13-6; 4, Joey Sandberg, MBS, 13-6; 5 (tie), Silas Savoia, Hgt, and Geffn Guscio, Snt, 13-6; 7, Karson Pumnea, Butte, 13-0; 8 (tie), Cole Opre, Gla, and Zane Schnackenberg, Cap, 12-6.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Flathead 57; 2, Glacier 48; 3, Missoula Hellgate 45; 4, Helena 36; 5, Missoula Sentinel 28; 6, Helena Capital 23; 7, Missoula Big Sky 10.

800 — 1, Sophie Miller, Hgt, 2:15.86; 2, Kaitlyn Skinner, Hgt, 2:18.16; 3, Mikenna Conan, Fla, 2:20.64; 4, Jamison Molloy, Hgt, 2:21.93; 5, Alysa Vollertsen, Gla, 2;22.56; 6, Mykayla Miller, Snt, 2:22.92; 7, Stella Diaz, Hgt, 2:26.51; 8, Lauren Bissen, Gla, 2:28.63.

3,200 — 1, Josie Wilson, Fla, 11:39.35; 2, Kortney McKay, Hel, 11:43.59; 3, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 11:43.79; 4, Kate Lee, Hel, 11:53.80; 5, Anna Tretter, Gla, 11:55.97; 6, Audrey Baldwin, Hgt, 12:00.79; 7, Rose Wiltse, Hgt, 12;02.09; 8, Adelaide Sugden, MBS, 12:03.25.

300 hurdles — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 45.19; 2, Zoey Bortz, Fla, 46.39; 3, Isabelle Linder, Cap, 46.73; 4, Bristol Lenz, Fla, 47.45; 5, Phoenix Hyland, Hgt, 48.13; 6, Carmen Eddy, Gla, 48.26; 7, Gracelee Banna, MBS, 49.37; 8, Cadence Graham, Butte, 49.98.

400 relay — 1, Big Sky 49.69; 2, Flathead 50.23; 3, Sentinel 50.47; 4, Capital 50.57; 5, Hellgate 51.24; 6, Glacier 51.37; 7, Helena 51.82; 8, Butte 52.84.

Javelin — 1, Kaelyn Saari, Cap, 121-11; 2, Charlotte Osler, Gla, 121-8; 3, Madilyn Todorovich, Hel, 115-6; 4, Morgan Meissner, Hgt, 107-7; 5, Kinzey Clark, Hgt, 107-4; 6, Madison TErry, Gla, 104-8; 7, Aili McClafferty, Butte, 102-4; 8, Madi Stevens, Gla, 99-0.

Shot put — 1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 41-6; 2, Madison Terry, Gla, 35-9.25; 3, Allie Krueger, Gla, 35-4; 4, Rylee Bigelow, Gla, 35-2.75; 5, Katie Kananen, Cap, 34-7.5; 6, Greta Hageman, Cap, 34-6.5; 7, Danielle Wines, Cap, 32-4.5; 8, Ella Halliburton, Gla, 31-11.

Long jump — 1, Ava Kellenberg, Snt, 19-6; 2, Logan Todorovich, Hlen, 18-7.5; 3, Emily McElmurry, Snt, 17-9; 4, Zoey Bortz, Fla, 1 7-8.5; 5, Alix Mund, Hgt, 17-6.5; 6, Afton Wride, Fla, 17-3; 7, Britton Heuiser, Hel, 17-2.25; 8, Juliette Burbidge, Cap, 16-10.

Pole vault — 1, Landrie Anderson, Hgt, 11-6; 2, Reghan Skogen, Hel, 11-0; 3, BGreanna Barnes, Gla, 10-6; 4, Naomi Lee, Snt, 10-6; 5, Annika Nehring, Hle, 10-0; 6, Aviv Guscio, Snt, 9-6; 7 (tie), Knoelle Ferguson, Cap, Selah Lackey, Fla and Karmelle Daum, MBS, 9-0.