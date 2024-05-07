Tournament trenches: 13 soccer teams extend their seasons

May 6—It's no secret that soccer talent reigns in Boulder and Broomfield counties (Mead notwithstanding), and this week's playoffs illuminate that notion perfectly. Thirteen of the area's 20 squads will be vying for a win in the first round of their respective postseasons, and some may even have what it takes to pull out a state championship.

Class 5A

No. 9 Broomfield vs. No. 24 Legend, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The 12-2-1 Eagles played nearly the entire regular season without suffering a loss but fell against equally tough teams in Legacy and Fossil Ridge just a week apart. The entire team boasts 57 goals, with 17 from senior Marley Winston alone. Legend (4-7-3) has struggled much more and has only netted 19 goals in total.

No. 17 Legacy at No. 16 Valor Christian, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The 6-4-4 Lightning found their success a bit differently this year thanks to the new regular-season tie rule, but stamped a major accomplishment on their resume when they shocked Broomfield. Makayla Martinez owns the most team goals, with eight. The 7-4-2 VCHS Eagles, on the other hand, suffered a tie and two straight setbacks to end the regular season, perhaps exposing their vulnerabilities.

No. 22 Fairview at No. 11 Castle View, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The 6-4-4 Knights suffered all of their losses during the first half of the year, then rode three ties and three wins to close it out. Junior Lucy Ochs has morphed into their heaviest hitter with 15 goals. The 9-3-2 Sabercats are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak with a season-high 14 goals from Kennedy Albertson.

No. 26 Boulder at No. 7 Rampart, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The 8-6 Panthers rode a four-game winning streak toward the end of the season and have used a score-by-committee approach with their 27 goals this year. The 13-1 Rams have seen little resistance and have three strong goal scorers who have netted between eight and 13 goals.

Class 4A

No. 5 Mead vs. No. 28 Cañon City, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Mavericks dominated this season with a 12-1-1 record, and owed much of that prosperity to junior scoring queen Katy Adler, who wowed with 18 goals, and senior brick wall/keeper Bella Wright, who only allowed five shots on frame to pass by. The 8-4-3 Tigers, however, met much more resistance. Emma Bond leads them with 13 scores.

No. 19 Erie at No. 14 Evergreen, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 8-5-1 Tigers enjoyed a five-game winning streak at the start of the season and boast 23 goals shared between 10 different players. The Cougars, by contrast, hold a 9-5-1 mark and house three offensive weapons, all of whom put up nine goals each in the regular season.

No. 21 Niwot at No. 12 Lutheran, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 8-3-4 Cougars hit the ground running in the latter half of the season with four wins and three draws, and 14 ladies contributed at least one of the team's 39 goals throughout the year. The Lions, at 9-4, lost three of their last five as Brooklyn Bussey alone owns 10 scores.

No. 23 Skyline at No. 10 Palmer Ridge, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 9-4-2 Falcons faced some tough tests at the end of their regular-season slate but leaned heavily on senior Charlotte Manes (15 goals) and sophomore Aniah Dothard (12). The 9-3-3 Bears didn't see a single player eclipse 10 goals.

Class 3A

No. 2 Jefferson Academy vs. No. 31 Harrison, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The 13-2 Jaguars dominated nearly every team they played and only met resistance from top-seeded Colorado Academy and 5A's Ralston Valley. Senior Gianna Gagliano led the way with a jaw-dropping 31 goals. Harrison, at 7-5-3, will undoubtedly face a tough test, but possess their own cannon in Tyara Vazquez (34 goals).

No. 6 Prospect Ridge vs. No. 27 Rifle, Thursday at 4 p.m.

The 8-4-2 Miners sifted through the ever-tough Metro League, enjoying two wins and a tie to close things out. Juniors Madison Skinner, Kayah Robbins and Sierra Bennett all contributed 12 goals or more. The 7-7-1 Bears, by contrast, have focused much of their offense through Dariana Ortega-Torres and her 19 goals.

No. 22 Peak to Peak at No. 11 Vail Mountain, Thursday at 4 p.m.

The 4-8-1 Pumas owed much to their strength of schedule in the Metro League, winning two to close out the regular season. They only scored eight goals among themselves and will have to rekindle that offense against 6-3-3 Vail Mountain, which scored 33 goals itself.

No. 23 Longmont at No. 10 Roaring Fork, Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Trojans surpassed the .500 mark with a 9-6 record, thanks in large part to a six-game winning streak midway through their calendar. Freshmen Kylissa Kirk and Claire Sebring, and junior Ella Erwin, all contributed 11 goals or more. The Rams maxed out at 8-4-3 and own two prominent goal-scorers themselves.

Class 2A

No. 8 Dawson vs. No. 9 Lamar, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The 10-4 Mustangs continued to showcase their immense offensive strength this year through junior Kanoe Bihag (33 goals), senior Lauren Muniz (26 goals) and freshman Lilly Sullivan (17 goals). The Thunder, by comparison, topped out at 11-3-1 and focused most of their energy through the 41 goals that Josylynn Rodriguez scored.