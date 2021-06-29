Tour de France 2021, stage four: live updates and latest results

The Yellow Jersey Dutch rider Mathieu Van Der Poel of the Alpecin-Fenix team rides among the pack during the 3rd stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 182.9 km from Lorient to Pontivy, France, 28 June 2021 - GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:57 AM

Today's stage profile

A profile of the Stage Four of the 2021 Tour de France - ASO

No categorised climbs today, so Ide Schelling (Bora–Hansgrohe) will retain the King of the Mountains polka dot jersey as long as he finishes. One intermediate spring which comes at Vitre, around 114km into the 150km-long stage.

08:37 AM

Good morning

And welcome to our liveblog for stage four of 2021's Tour de France, starting in Redon and finishing in Fougères after 150.4km – with just over 1,300 metres of climbing. So, a pretty flat stage that should suit the sprinters, of which Mark Cavendish is one this year. He actually won in Fougères five years ago. Chances of history repeating? It would be nice, would it not? Or at the very least a nice story.

Going by the chaos and carnage over the opening few days, however, I think what everyone will be wanting is a calm, quiet and crash-free stage. Stage three was especially troubling and there were talks of a protest by the riders after numerous casualties throughout the day, but especially in the final 10km or so.

Here's Tom Cary with a brief recap from his stage three report from Monday:

Britain’s Geraint Thomas was among a host of big names to hit the deck, although the Welshman - who managed to get back on his bike and finish after the race doctor popped his dislocated shoulder back in - could hardly blame the parcours for his crash. Thomas fell just 30km into the stage at a relatively quiet moment in proceedings.

A super-fast, technical finish, one which had been flagged up by riders beforehand as potentially dangerous, saw two big crashes inside the final 10km as the roads got narrower, the pace got higher, and the stress levels in the peloton went through the roof. With the sprint teams wanting to deliver their sprinters to the finish, and the general classification teams trying to keep their leaders towards the front, at least until the 3km point at which GC times are taken, there were all the necessary ingredients for chaos and that was what we got.

Story continues

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of the Jumbo Visma team rolls across the finish line of the 3rd stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 182.9 km from Lorient to Pontivy, France, 28 June 2021. Roglic was involved in a crash some 10km before the finish - Benoit Tessier/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who has looked in fine fettle in the first two days, was taken down inside the last 10km. He ended up losing over a minute in the general classification and finished the day with serious road rash and a bruised coccyx.

At least Roglic is still in the fight. Jack Haig, the Australian who was leading for Bahrain-Victorious, came down hard on a fast downhill section with 3.9km remaining and stayed down. His race is over. With each crash causing the race to bottleneck, there were chaotic scenes on the run-in. Tadej Pogacar, last year’s winner, was involved in the third crash. He ended up coming home 29 seconds behind stage winner Tim Merlier, along with Thomas – who did brilliantly in the end to lose only that much time – and most of his GC rivals.

As it was, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) keeps the yellow jersey after three stages, with the incidents in the past few days throwing the general classification wide open, with many of the contenders losing time as well as skin.

Here's how the general classification stands at the start of stage four.