Primoz Roglic wins opening stage time trial to take lead at Itzulia Basque Country

John MacLeary
·1 min read
Primoz Roglic — Primoz Roglic wins opening stage time trial to take lead at Itzulia Basque Country - GETTY IMAGES

Monday April 5 — Bilbao, 13.9km (individual time trial)

Primoz Roglic took an early lead at Itzulia Basque Country after the Jumbo-Visma rider set the quickest time in the opening day time trial, on a hilly 13.9-kilometre course around Bilbao in northern Spain on Monday.

Roglic set a blistering pace of 48.194km/h to complete the opening stage in 17 minutes 18 seconds, 2sec faster than second placed Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) while the stage winner's team-mate Jonas Vingegaard, who won a stage at February's UAE Tour, was third.

The in-form Adam Yates who led an Ineos Grenadiers clean sweep at last month's Volta a Catalunya was the quickest Briton on the day, finishing in sixth place, and will start Tuesday's second stage 28sec adrift of Roglic.

It was a disappointing opening stage for Tadej Pogacar who could only muster fifth, 28sec behind the man whose heart he broke at last year's Tour de France on the penultimate day time trial. On that occasion it was Pogacar that was celebrating when he took the leader's jersey just 24 hours before becoming the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, competing in his first race since the reigning Giro d'Italia champion sustained a minor concussion in a crash at last month's Paris-Nice, finished in 41st place, 1min 8sec behind stage winner Roglic.

Itzulia Basque Country — selected standings after stage one
Itzulia Basque Country | April 5-10, 2021

