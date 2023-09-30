Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest updates as Cody Gakpo equalises for ten-man Reds

Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Reds face their toughest test of the season at Ange Postecoglou’s resurgent Spurs.

Both sides are unbeaten so far in the Premier League, with Liverpool winning five of their opening six fixtures to lead the challenge to Manchester City in the early standings. But Tottenham are only two points behind after battling back to a thrilling draw at rivals Arsenal last weekend, as James Maddison and Son Heung-min starred in the comeback.

Now Postecoglou’s side face a Liverpool team who are also reborn from last campaign with a new-look midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning strike helped the Reds to their seventh win in a row in all competitions in midweek, and there will be talk of Klopp’s side fighting for the title should they beat Spurs for the first time this season.

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League below and check out the latest match odds here.

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 1 Liverpool FC

58’ – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:53 , Chris Wilson

Spurs break quickly with Son receiving the ball on the wing. He plays in Udogie but Robertson does extremely well to cover as last man.

Spurs keep the ball and work it to Sarr, whose shot is straight at Alisson.

56’ – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:51 , Chris Wilson

A slight lull in activity as Spurs continue to have more of the ball.

They’ve had a couple of half-chances, while Liverpool have remained a threat on the break courtesy of Mo Salah.

50’ – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:46 , Chris Wilson

Chance!

Another great save from Alisson as Son lashes a volley at him after more great work from Maddison. The corner is cleared but Spurs are starting to dominate a little now.

48’ – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:44 , Chris Wilson

The first big chance of the second half falls Spurs’ way courtesy of James Maddison.

Found on the right-hand side just outside the box, he looks to curl one into the opposite corner and it’s a fantastic save from Alisson.

The resulting corner is cleared.

46’ – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:39 , Chris Wilson

Gakpo does come off, and he’s replaced by Diogo Jota. Liverpool will be aware that they’re very much in this despite having one less man, especially on evidence of the end of the first half.

Spurs get the second half underway.

18:37 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:33 , Chris Wilson

On the replays, Gakpo is clearly limping before and after scoring his goal. It’ll be interesting to see if he comes off, with Nunez and Jota waiting in the wings.

The replays of the Diaz goal that was given offside are interesting too – it certainly doesn’t look off.

HALF-TIME – Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:29 , Chris Wilson

On the balance of things, Liverpool deserve to be level.

They had been playing slightly better before Jones’ red card, and still created chances after the sending off.

Spurs had grown into the game and were dominating after the card, but in terms of chances created 1-1 is a fair half-time score.

45 + 7’ - Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:24 , Chris Wilson

Chance!

Right on the stroke of half-time, Diaz will be disappointed not to have scored.

He was stretching to get a foot on the end of Salah’s ball in, but it was just too far and it goes wide.

The half-time whistle blows right after.

45 +4’ – GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

18:22 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool equalise!

Szoboszlai hooks a ball in to the far post which Robertson heads across goal. Gakpo brings it down and hits it on the turn, and Vicario is badly positioned and can’t get a hand to it.

45 +3’ – Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

18:19 , Chris Wilson

Yellow Card

Petering out now as we approach the half-time whistle. Sarr tries a shot from long range but it’s never troubling Alisson.

Udogie is booked now after fouling Gakpo near the half-way line as Liverpool looked to break.

45’ – Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

18:17 , Chris Wilson

Gomez wins a free-kick on the edge of the Spurs box after a silly challenge from Richarlison. Szoboszlai’s ball in is eventually cleared to Kulusevski but Son is wasteful.

There’ll be six minutes of stoppage time.

42’ – Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

18:14 , Chris Wilson

The game has calmed down as the half comes to an end, with both teams looking like they may be happy to play it out before re-grouping at half-time.

Spurs are knocking it around nicely though, and they make a clear-cut chance after some nice work from Son and Richarlison. It ends with Richarlison hitting the post with a shot across goal, but the flag is up for offside.

39’ – Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

18:11 , Chris Wilson

Yellow Card

Alexis Mac Allister is booked for a late challenge on Udogie as Spurs looked to break.

36’ – GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool

18:08 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Spurs have the first goal of the game courtesy of Son!

A fantastic ball from Maddison splits the defence and finds Richarlison who had made the run behind Gomez. The Brazilian squares it for a tap-in for Son, and Spurs are 1-0 up.

Son seems to be enjoying his new central role.

33’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

18:05 , Chris Wilson

Spurs continue cutting through the Liverpool defence, with a well-worked move ending in Richarlison blazing over the bar.

60 minutes looks like a long time for Liverpool to hold out, but it’s worth remembering that they won both previous games where they received a red card.

And there’s almost a timely reminder as Luis Diaz breaks through and finishes well across Vicario. There’s a VAR check, but he was just offside.

29’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

18:01 , Chris Wilson

Spurs are certainly in the ascendency now, dominating possession and creating a couple of decent chances.

Kulusevski makes a mazy run in the box before his shot is blocked, before Maddison has a tame shot saved by Alisson.

25’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:59 , Chris Wilson

VAR Correction - RED CARD!

Simon Hooper overturns his decision, and Curtis Jones is sent off!

Bissouma is still receiving treatment, but there was no malice in the challenge. It’s dubious, but Jones was over the ball and impacted Bissouma’s anke.

That is Liverpool’s third red card this season.

23’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:56 , Chris Wilson

Yellow Card

Curtis Jones is given a yellow card, for a challenge on Bissouma, but VAR are reviewing it for a red.

His foot is over the ball, but it would be harsh.

22’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:55 , Chris Wilson

Spurs are trying to slow the game down a bit now, after a period where Liverpool were winning the ball in dangerous areas.

They’re keeping possession well, but they aren’t showing much threat.

18’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:51 , Chris Wilson

Chance!

Liverpool have another chance, working the ball well down Salah’s wing before Szoboszlai’s ball in finds Gakpo. His shot is blocked, but Liverpool seem to be in the ascendency.

17’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:49 , Chris Wilson

Shouts for a penalty from Spurs fans but Van Dijk had his arms by his side.

Nothing comes from the resulting corner, and Liverpool are back in possession, Salah winning a foul near halfway.

13’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:45 , Chris Wilson

Chance!

Liverpool have an even better chance, with Vicario making a double save from Gakpo and Robertson after the former had controlled well from around eight yards out.

11’ – Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool

17:43 , Chris Wilson

Chance!

The first real chance of the game as Richarlison gets down the left and flashes a ball across Alisson, with Kulusevski arriving just too late.

17:40 , Chris Wilson

6mins

Liverpool will be happier with the start they’ve made, though Spurs are growing into it.

There’s been some nice play from both sides, with a lot of calmness in their own box to play out from the back.

Tottenham fashion their first half-chance, with Van Dijk blocking from Kulusevski.

17:34 , Chris Wilson

3mins

A somewhat frenetic start as both teams try and lay down a marker. No clear-cut chances yet for either side, but Liverpool with slightly more possession.

Salah does well on the right, laying off to Diaz whose shot is blocked for a corner.

17:32 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF - 0’

A pre-game trumpet performance is accompanied with a rendition of ‘When the Spurs go marching in”. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem too impressed.

Dominik Szoboszlai gets us underway.

17:27 , Chris Wilson

Starting Lineups

A reminder of the two XIs as we approach kick-off.

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

17:21 , Chris Wilson

How the table looks before the game

With Man City losing to Wolves earlier this afternoon, Liverpool would go top of the league with a win today. They currently sit third, two points behind the defending champions.

Spurs sit in sixth at the start of play, and would leapfrog Liverpool into third if they were to win. They are currently on 14 points.

17:17 , Chris Wilson

Postecoglou speaks pre-game

Speaking to Sky, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou says that it is important to impose their own game on Liverpool.

He highlights Liverpool’s counter-pressing and intensity, saying that “it’s about how we can minimise threat and impose our game on them”.

He adds that Richarlison has been training well since the international break and will start on the left, with Son down the middle.

17:07 , Chris Wilson

Klopp speaks to Sky

Klopp says that this Spurs team is different to some of the others he has faced, praising their “lively” style of play.

He adds the Nunez is ruled out of starting due to a knee problem that he brought back from international duty.

17:01 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool far stronger off the bench

Substitutions may well play an important part in this game, and if it turns out to be the case then Liverpool are far better equipped.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to the squad after injury, with new signings Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo also available. Ibrahima Konate will provide defensive reinforcement if needed, while Darwin Nunez has enjoyed success from the bench in some recent games.

Spurs’ bench contains less firepower, with Manor Solomon the only proven attacker. Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the midfield reinforcements, with youngsters Jamie Donley and Alejo Veliz also on the bench.

Liverpool substitutes: Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold

Spurs substitutes: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Royal, Forster, Solomon, Davies, Phillips, Veliz, Donley

Jurgen Klopp given ‘new energy’ by resurgent Liverpool’s strong start

16:53 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp said he has been given a new lease of life by his revamped Liverpool side as he waits to see where their destiny will take them.

Liverpool have won their last seven games in all competitions and are unbeaten this season with a different midfield and their manager believes they have provided him with new energy.

Klopp admitted he has been surprised by the speed of their progress after losing the experienced group of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But after bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool visit in-form Tottenham on Saturday in second place in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp given ‘new energy’ by resurgent Liverpool’s strong start

Why new-look midfields will decide Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Both arrive at the first meeting of the new season with plenty of similar circumstances: new optimism, new faces, unbeaten in all competitions and, most notably of all, with entirely rebuilt midfields.

For Liverpool, that has come in the form of transfer reinforcements, a totally revamped group containing four new signings and one not just repurposed player, but almost revitalised in Curtis Jones.

Dominik Szoboszlai has not so much hit the ground running as outright barnstorming his way through every challenge, opponent and defence, smashing in two goals from outside the box and being the pick of the bunch in multiple matches already.

Ange Postecoglou has quickly settled on Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr as his preferred double pivot, two who were completely – at times bizarrely – on the fringes last season under a troika of head coaches. Bissouma has played more league minutes so far than any Spurs outfielders other than Dejan Kulusevski and Micky van de Ven; Sarr was initially subbed on or off more frequently but played the full 90 against Arsenal last time out. It could change once Rodrigo Bentancur makes a full return after the next international break, but both are unquestionably ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp right now.

Why new-look midfields will decide Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham

16:37 , Chris Wilson

Starting Lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

16:35 , Chris Wilson

Starting Lineups

The starting XIs are in. Spurs are up first, and it’s what you’d expect really.

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

16:19 , Chris Wilson

Head to head

These two teams have had several entertaining meetings over the last few years, with Liverpool winning both fixtures last year.

They won 2-1 away early last season before an enthralling encounter at Anfield last April ended 4-3 in their favour.

Perhaps their most famous meeting was in the 2019 Champions League Final in Madrid, where Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners en route to their sixth European Cup.

Overall, Liverpool have fared far better in this fixture, winning 89 of the meetings to Spurs’ 48.

Both teams undoubtedly will be keen to preserve their current unbeaten league runs.

How the teams are faring

16:11 , Chris Wilson

Both teams have made a solid start to the Premier League season, with Liverpool beginning the weekend in second place with 16 points.

Spurs have also had a positive start to the season, with Ange Postecoglou’s reign starting with big results at home to Manchester United and away at the Emirates last week.

They currently sit on 14 points, with this match looking like an early clash between teams that are a solid bet for top four or better.

15:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Alliser, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

15:32 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Tottenham forwards Son Heung-min and James Maddison both trained on Friday after they were taken off late on against Arsenal last weekend with injury concerns, so they are available for selection. Brennan Johnson has been ruled out, however, after he picked up an injury on his first Spurs start at the Emirates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again for Liverpool and is set to return to the line-up. The Reds are still without Thiago while Stefan Bajcetic now has a minor calf injury.

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Liverpool?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up only being shown on the latter from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League in today’s live blog