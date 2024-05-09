Tottenham v Burnley: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Tottenham and Burnley in the Premier League.

Tottenham have won seven of their eight Premier League home games against Burnley and have won the past four without conceding. Only against Crystal Palace between 2015 and 2019 have they won five in a row at home and kept a clean sheet each time in the competition.

Burnley have not won in their past 10 away league games against Tottenham since a 3-2 win at White Hart Lane in October 1974.

Spurs have conceded four or more goals in four different Premier League games this season - most recently doing so more in 2013-14 (five). They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 13 home league games - their longest streak since a run of 15 between December 2002 and September 2003.

Failure to win for Burnley will see them relegated from the Premier League for the fourth time. The Clarets have lost all seven of their league games against sides starting the day in the top five this season by an aggregate score of 24-7.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been directly involved in eight goals in his past six Premier League games against Burnley (five goals, three assists). He scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in September.