Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: What Postecoglou said

Ange Postecoglou, spoke to BBC Sport after Tottenham's victory over Burnley: "We were dominant enough, their keeper was outstanding today and we had enough chances.

"It's always difficult when you lose four matches in a row and it is only natural there will be a bit of anxiety and a bit of stress there.

"For the most part I think we handled the game well and we finished the game strong.

"It should have been a more comfortable victory but the most important thing is we won the game."