Torrey Craig returning to Suns in deal that sends Jalen Smith to Indiana

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Will have words this afternoon but that’s a no brainer. It is literally the Torrey Craig role being filled by… Torrey Craig. – 2:05 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Here’s Torrey Craig holding his follow through at #Pacers practice like an hour ago. Now he’s headed back to the #Suns.

Just goes to show how crazy the #NBA trade deadline is.

📸 by me pic.twitter.com/6FAQ2GQS8A – 2:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I hope Jalen Smith gets his opportunity in Indy. He’s a good kid who wasn’t ready to contribute on a contender right away, but he was often playing at the wrong position and clearly showed potential. Wish Stix nothing but the best (which is as a 5) – 2:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Between getting Haliburton and a free look at a great redraft candidate in Jalen Smith, Indiana are doing this losing thing properly. – 2:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That’s all it took for Jalen Smith? – 2:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Will have updated thoughts on the Torrey Craig here soon but for now, here’s what I wrote about potential Craig trades for the Suns back in December: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 2:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

In his 20th game with the Pacers this year, Lance Stephenson is getting his first start. He will open the game alongside Keifer Sykes, Chris Duarte, Torrey Craig, and Goga Bitadze.

Oshae Brissett, Duane Washington, and Terry Taylor available off the bench. – 7:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters tonight:

— Lance Stephenson (his first start since rejoining the team)

— Keifer Sykes

— Chris Duarte

— Torrey Craig

— Goga Bitadze

Indiana super shorthanded against the Hawks as the franchise begins a rebuild. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:20 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are OUT tonight for the Pacers. Only 8 available players.

Keifer Sykes, Lance Stephenson, Chris Duarte, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze, Duane Washington, Oshae Brissett, and Terry Taylor. – 6:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith in for Bridges, moves Johnson to the 3. #Suns – 8:31 PM

I also should note I wouldn’t be surprised at Torrey Craig gets moved. That’s another player I’ve heard a lot about here at the trade deadline. Maybe he goes back to Phoenix, where he finished the season last year. -via Spotify / February 10, 2022

Pacers forwards Torrey Craig and TJ Warren are also available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2022

Caris LeVert has known suitors in Cleveland and New York, but so far Indiana has requested multiple first-round picks for the 27-year-old guard as well, sources said. The Pacers have also placed calls assessing the value of Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2022