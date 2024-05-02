Torrens, Beeter lead RailRiders past Jumbo Shrimp

Clayton Beeter struck out nine over 5⅔ innings and Luis Torrens drove in four runs as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 5-0, on Wednesday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Miami Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett made a rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp and didn’t allow a hit until Greg Allen singled with one out in the top of the fifth. Garrett walked three RailRiders over the first three innings.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the sixth inning when Everson Pereira singled, advanced to second on a hit by T.J. Rumfield, then scored on Torrens' two-out double off the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, the RailRiders broke it open.

After Brandon Lockridge scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0, Torrens lined a pitch from Eli Villalobos over the short wall down the right field line for a 3-run homer. It was Torrens’ second home run of the year.

Beeter picked up the win, allowing two hits and walking four. Cody Morris worked 2⅓ scoreless innings, striking out four, and Duane Underwood Jr. recorded the final two outs to seal Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s second shutout of the season. Luarbert Arias allowed the sixth-inning run and took the loss for the Jumbo Shrimp.