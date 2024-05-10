Torquay United takeover is completed by Bryn Consortium

Michael Westcott (right) and his consortium had been taking advice from experienced former Torquay manager Neil Warnock (left) [Rex Features]

National League South side Torquay United has been taken over by a group of local businessmen.

The Bryn Consortium have completed their purchase of the financially-stricken club.

The Gulls had been in administration after former owner Clarke Osborne said in February that he and partners could no longer fund the club.

Torquay had 10 points deducted in March and ended the season in 18th place in the sixth tier.

Last week the Bryn Consortium of Michael Westcott, Tom Allen, Mark Bowes-Cavanagh, Rob Hawes and Simon Robinson became preferred bidders after administrators Begbies Traynor had originally accepted a rival proposal.

The Bryn Consortium is named after the police dog that famously bit Torquay player Jim McNichol during the final match of the 1986-87 season.

The Gulls staved off relegation thanks to a goal scored by Paul Dobson in the stoppage time caused by the incident.

