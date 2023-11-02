Raptors end drought in 'must-win' game over Bucks' 3-headed monster

Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors lived up to the pressure in a “must-win” game on Wednesday by beating one of the NBA's best teams in the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-111.

Pascal Siakam emphasized how important the next stretch is for the Raptors, who had lost three games in a row coming into Wednesday night. It found them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, while holding the league’s worst offence to start the 2023-24 campaign.

It was a complete turn of the switch for Toronto, as it led the entire time, going up by as many as 27 in the second quarter.

It came against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and recently acquired Damian Lillard, who were all limited to fewer than 20 points. All five Raptors starters finished in double digits, while three of them had double-doubles in Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Jakob Poeltl, as Siakam led the way with a game- and season-high 26 points.

As a team, the Raptors compiled 35 assists, which would have been their second most for all of last season. Toronto thrived thanks to a mix of transition and half-court offence — a pleasant sign, considering the latter hasn’t been its forte to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Everything seemed to click for the Raptors, as they contained Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard. (Credit: Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Against the Bucks, the Raptors took their first 20-point lead around the nine-minute mark of the second quarter. By that point, Barnes had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. In comparison, the Bucks’ three-headed monster combined for 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

By the end of the first half, the Raptors were up 66-44. All their starters were in double digits, except for Schroder, who had tallied nine assists. Better yet, they kept Antetokounmpo to three points on 1-of-4 shooting and Lillard to a 2-of-6 mark. The Bucks shot 32% from the field as a team, compared to the Raptors’ 54% clip.

While the Bucks looked lethargic in Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors defence was restrictive all night, with O.G. Anunoby on Antetokounmpo, Schroder on Lillard, and Poeltl anchoring them and providing rim protection — securing a season-high four blocks.

To complement their defence, the Raptors also shot 9-of-20 (45%) from long distance in the first half. That was quite the difference compared to Monday night, when they went 4-of-29 (13%) against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors finished shooting 15-of-38 from distance on Wednesday.

The Bucks tried to make a couple runs in the second half, but the Raptors continued to respond, keeping up a double-digit lead the rest of the way. As a result, they got back in the win column, improving their record to 2-3.

More to come.