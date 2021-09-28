A top Wisconsin basketball target commits to a west coast school
Wisconsin basketball lost out on one of their top 2022 targets when Braden Huff committed to Gonzaga on Monday.
Huff is a four-star power forward out of Illinois who had an official visit to Wisconsin scheduled for October 29. He was the highest-ranked player linked to the Badgers in the class of 2022 before choosing Gonzaga.
A 6-foot-9 forward, Huff is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois by 247Sports.
Wisconsin had a pair of “crystal ball” predictions in for Huff before he chose the Zags. The Badgers currently have SG Connor Essegian as their lone commit in the class of 2022.
Zag Up!! 🐶 #Committed pic.twitter.com/7An9lcEUqW
— Braden Huff (@BradenHuff7) September 27, 2021