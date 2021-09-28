A top Wisconsin basketball target commits to a west coast school

Wisconsin basketball lost out on one of their top 2022 targets when Braden Huff committed to Gonzaga on Monday.

Huff is a four-star power forward out of Illinois who had an official visit to Wisconsin scheduled for October 29. He was the highest-ranked player linked to the Badgers in the class of 2022 before choosing Gonzaga.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Huff is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois by 247Sports.

Wisconsin had a pair of “crystal ball” predictions in for Huff before he chose the Zags. The Badgers currently have SG Connor Essegian as their lone commit in the class of 2022.