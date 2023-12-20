The Top Ten Nebraska Football Recruits Since 2000
As we reach the early signing period (Dec. 20-22), Husker fans are filled with excitement over the recent commitment of quarterback Dylan Raiola. With Raiola’s announcement, he has been ranked as the top recruit in Nebraska football history since 2000, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Raiola is the first quarterback to crack the top ten but is the sixth offensive player to make the list. The group is made up of all-time great Huskers and players who failed to make an impact on the field for one reason or another.
Nebraska now enters the early signing period with 26 commitments to the class of 2024. The class consists of one five-star and four four-star recruits. It’s currently ranked as the 19th best recruiting class by composite rankings according to 247Sports.
Find a list of Nebraska’s top ten recruits since 2000 below.
Jason Richenberger - Linebacker
Liberty (Liberty, MO)
Class of 2000
Turner Corcoran - Offensive Tackle
Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)
Class of 2020
Just completed his junior season in 2023. Started only seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. Has 30 total starts in his Nebraska career.
Tyjon Lindsey - Wide Receiver
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
Class of 2017
Spent only one season and a half seasons at Nebraska. In 13 games, he made 15 receptions for 98 yards before transferring to Oregon State for the final four years of his college career.
Cortney Grixby - Cornerback
Central (Omaha, NE)
Class of 2004
A three-time honorable-mention All-Big 12 player. The Omaha native appeared in 49 career games with 37 starts while accumulating 147 total tackles with four interceptions.
Ndamukong Suh - Defensive Tackle
Grant (Portland, OR)
Class of 2005
Played at Nebraska from 2005-2009. His senior season he was the AP College Football Player of the Year, the first defensive player to ever win the award. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing in fourth place. Suh would be drafted with the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft.
Baker Steinkuhler- Offensive Tackle
Southwest (Lincoln, NE)
Class of 2008
Steinkuhler would switch to the defensive line during his freshman season. He would end his career with 150 career tackles. He was chosen as a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference coaches.
Aaron Green - Running Back
Madison (San Antonio, TX)
Class of 2011
Would spend only one season at Nebraska. He transferred to TCU for the remainder of his college career. Green finished seventh in TCU history for rushing yards in a season with 1,272 rushing yards. Was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams.
Chris Septak - Tight End
Millard West (Omaha, NE)
Class of 2000
Struggled with injuries during his college career and never made a major impact on the field.
Marlon Lucky - Running Back
North Hollywood Senior (North Hollywood, CA)
Class of 2005
The first big-time recruit of the Bill Callahan era. Spent four years at Nebraska, with his best season coming in 2007. That year he would run for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns. Was a two-time Second-Team All-Big 12 selection.
Dylan Raiola - Quarterback
Buford (Buford, GA)
Class of 2024
Find Dylan Raiola news here.