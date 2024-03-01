Top in-state quarterback and Penn State target is nearing decision

Penn State already has one quarterback committed in the class of 2025 with three-star Bekkem Kritza shutting down his recruitment for now, but they still want to add another one.

They have heavily been recruiting top in-state quarterback Matt Zollers for a while, and after it looked like he might be a relatively easy one to land, his recruitment went national and different options are on the table.

Whenever that happens, it always opens up the possibility that the Nittany Lions could lose one of the top Pennsylvania players to another program, something that James Franklin has tried to prevent every cycle.

Zollers’ list is down to four schools: Penn State, Georgia, Missouri and Pittsburgh.

Rated as a four-star recruit, On3’s Industry Rankings have him as the 85th best player in the country and No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Their own rankings are much higher on the 6’4″ 200-pound quarterback with him listed as the No. 14 player in the country and best in the state.

It’s safe to say that Zollers is almost a “must land” for Franklin and his staff.

He told Chad Simmons of On3 that a decision could be coming soon as he’s seen everything he needed to see before going one final time to each campus on his list and seeing how spring practices operate. From there, he’ll discuss with his family and make a decision (subscription required).

Zollers is still playing basketball right now, so he will do his final visits after the season is complete.

Simmons also mentioned that the four-star considers all four schools very close at this point in time.

That’s enough to make Penn State fans nervous.

Beating Georgia for one of the top players in the country would be a huge win and would solidify their standing once again inside the state of Pennsylvania.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Nittany Lions as the big favorites to earn a commitment from Zollers with a 49.5% chance. Out of his final four, Pittsburgh is second at 14.9%, with Georgia and Missouri tied at 5.6%.

This continues to be one to monitor as it would provide a major boost for Penn State if they can secure another elite quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire