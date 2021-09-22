Top rookie performances from NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season gave us another run of impressive outings from this year’s rookie class on both sides of the ball.

Here are our picks for the best performances from first-year players this past week:

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Ravens scored a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and a pair of big plays from Oweh made it all possible. He forced Patrick Mahomes into the first interception he's ever thrown in the month of September, and then forced a fumble when the Chiefs were in range for a potential game-winning field goal, recovering the loose ball himself.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Despite the many other weapons at Kyler Murray's disposal, Moore made a huge impact in Week 2, showing off his explosiveness and big-play ability. The second-round pick led the Cardinals with 114 yards on seven receptions, including a 77-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

After the injury to DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys moved Parsons from his off-ball linebacker spot to defensive end for Sunday's game against the Chargers, and the first-round pick took the change in stride. He pressured Justin Herbert constantly, including a sack, and proved what he can do with his rare combination of size, athleticism and versatility.

Browns WR/RB Demetric Felton

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Felton only had two receptions Sunday, but that was all he need to lead the Browns in receiving, turning them into 51 yards that included an impressive 33-yard touchdown. The sixth-round steal broke multiple tackles on the score, showing off his short-area quickness, explosiveness and physicality. Don't be surprised if he's a much bigger part of the offense moving forward, especially after Jarvis Landry's injury.

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It was a good week for rookie corners with Pro Bowl dads. Samuel was one of multiple such players to grab their first career interceptions Sunday, with Samuel's coming against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Samuel clearly has the same big-play ability that made his father an All-Pro corner.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Another rookie who made the most of his two catches Sunday, Chase turned his pair of receptions into 54 yards, including another long touchdown from former LSU teammate Joe Burrow. The drops that plagued Chase in the preseason appear to be old news, as he's played like a top-five pick through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Samuel, Horn is the son of a Pro Bowler (former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn) who is already making big plays for himself in the pros. Horn also snatched his first career interception Sunday, delivering on the big-play hype that made him a top-10 pick back in April.

Bills DE Greg Rousseau

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Despite opting out of the entire 2020 college football season, Rousseau isn't missing a beat for the Bills, bagging two sacks in Sunday's shutout win over the Dolphins. Rousseau's impressive skill set was obviously enough for Buffalo to overlook his lack of film from the previous season, and that gamble is already paying off.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Falcons may have gotten blown out by the defending Super Bowl champs Sunday, but Pitts was a bright spot, leading the team with 73 yards on five receptions. The No. 4 overall pick averaged nearly 15 yards per reception against one of the NFL's better defenses, proving he should get even more targets going forward.

1

1