Top prospect Cooper DeJean checks another box for Packers at pro day

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean proved his elite athleticism at an individual pro day on Monday, checking another box as a top first-round target for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, DeJean ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and 4.45 seconds, hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-4 in the broad jump at 6-1 and 202 pounds.

DeJean, who is less than two weeks removed from being medically cleared, did not do agility drills, so his athletic profile remains somewhat incomplete. Unofficially, his Relative Athletic Score with known testing metrics puts DeJean at 9.89 out of 10.0, meaning he’s in the 99th percentile for athleticism relative to size at his position (cornerback).

The Packers’ draft history under Brian Gutekunst makes it clear: in the first round, Green Bay goes after young and elite athletes. DeJean is only 21 years old and is now certified as one of the top athletes in the draft class.

Throw in the roster’s long-term need at cornerback and immediate need at safety and it’s certainly possible DeJean will be a Packer come the end of the month. Now that DeJean has passed the final athleticism test, it’s also possible he’ll be gone by the 25th pick, or the Packers will need to move up to get him in the first round.

DeJean was a unanimous All-American in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He intercepted seven career passes and had four return touchdowns, including three off interceptions and a fourth off a punt.

DeJean suffered a broken leg in November of last year and needed surgery. He missed the rest of the season and was not cleared in time for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Packers hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

