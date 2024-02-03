Top performers from 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl was played in Frisco, TX on Thursday night The West team won the 26-11.

The final score is probably the least important thing about the game.

The game is one of the biggest and oldest predraft showcases for NFL draft prospects, second only to the Senior Bowl.

While the final score might matter little, individual player performances in the game and in the practices leading up to the game matter.

Who were the top performers of the 2024 Shrine Bowl?

Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gore, the son of NFL great Frank Gore, was the Offensive MVP of the game.

He led all rushers with 87 yards and a touchdown on six rushes, including a 49-yard touchdown run. He also caught a three-yard pass.

Tulane CB Jarius Monroe

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Monroe was the Defensive MVP of the game.

Monroe had the only interception of the game.

Oregon State WR Anthony Gould

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gould scored the East’s only touchdown of the game with an 80-yard punt return touchdown.

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa had the most passing yards of any of the quarterbacks in the game. He completed 9-pf-14 passes for 142 yards, including a 52-yard pass to Jadon Janke. He also had a two-yard touchdown run.

UCLA LB Grayson Murphy

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Murphy had two sacks in the game and three quarterback hits. He finished the game with three total tackles.

Memphis RB Blake Watson

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Watson had 111 total yards of offense in the game.

He rushed 12 times for 46 yards and had an 18-yard run. He also was the leading receiver, catching six passes for 65 yards.

