Top NFL prospects for Eagles to watch during Week 1 of college football season

With the first Saturday of the college football season underway, the Eagles and 31 other teams will spend their last free Saturday of the year scouting potential 2024 NFL draft picks.

The team has 9+ picks in next April’s draft thanks to a second-round pick from the Saints and three compensatory picks.

With some big-named stars looking to show out in front of NFL scouts, we’re previewing some of the top prospects for the Eagles to watch during Week 1.

Robinson owns the best name, and some of the best pass rush moves in all of college football.

Built simiarly to Micah Parsons, Robinson generated 40 pressures in 2022 as a rotational edge rusher.

Penn State EDGE/OLB Chop Robinson (6-3, 250). Ball get off and effort are two traits that repeatedly stand out when watching his tape. He had an FBS-best 12.1% pass rush win rate last year. pic.twitter.com/a72bNAVCsQ — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 1, 2023

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Smith logged 19 tackles and four sacks in 7 games as a freshman.

He’ll return to the field after suffering a knee injury and he’s one of the most dominant athletes in college football.

Update:

Smith will miss the opener against FSU due to an NCAA suspension.

Newton plays with violent hands, and a relentless motor for a defensive tackle.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

One of the country’s top defensive backs, the Florida native was a Walter Camp All-American last year after logging four interceptions and two pick-sixes in one game, while setting a Rockets season record with 20 pass breakups in 2022.

A big, physical cornerback at 6-0, 200, Mitchell also ran in the 40 in the 4.3s twice for NFL scouts this spring.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina

Wells Jr. missed time with an injury during fall camp but the 6-foot, 210 pound wideout nicknamed “Juice,” made an immediate impact last season and was selected First-Team All-SEC by coaches after transferring from James Madison, where he was an FCS All-American. His 68 catches and 928 receiving yards make him a player to watch.

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

King has the athleticism and competitive energy that NFL teams covet at the position.

Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia

The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with nickel corners, and Sainristril is among the best after switching positions from wide receiver.

Senior Bowl favorite CB @MikeSainristil going thru pregame with Margaritaville 🎶 playing in background. Classy move by Michigan event staff honoring Jimmy Buffett. 🦜 pic.twitter.com/mNQyKpnU1q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023

Sainristril logged 58 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, two sacks, one INT, and seven PBUs playing in the slot.

