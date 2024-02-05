Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle

Here are the top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle.

Tyi Duque, Hereford basketball: Scored 22 points against West Plains in a win.

Victor Juarez and Alain Nziza, Palo Duro basketball: Scored 26 and 25 points, respectively, against Tascosa.

Gage Lunsford and Kelson Jones, Canyon basketball: Jones had 16 points against Pampa while Lunsford had 10. Against Randall, Jones had 11 and Lunsford had 14.

Braden Hausen, Amarillo High basketball: Scored 26 points against Tascosa.

Aden Rodriguez, West Plains basketball: Scored 14 points against Perryton.

Braden Brorman, Vega basketball: Scored 16 points against Bovina.

Logan Mason, Wildorado basketball: Scored 20 points against Channing.

KJ Jennings, Borger basketball: Scored 27 points with three steals against Dumas.

Ricardo Mendez, Caprock soccer: Had four saves, made a key kick to set up the game tying goal in the final minute against PD.

Levi Ashurst, Wheeler basketball: Scored 18 points against Wellington and 21 against Memphis.

Yahir Castillo, Perryton soccer: Scored two goals against Borger.

Bryant Tarver, Wellington basketball: Scored 10 against Wheeler and 17 versus Quanah.

Eric Lopez, Pringle-Morse basketball: Scored 24 points against Adrian.

Haden Alston, Texline basketball: Scored 30 against Pringle-Morse.

Colt Matthews, Gruver basketball: Scored 12 points against Stratford and 10 against Sunray.

Jayson Lemons and Jaiden Cervantes, West Plains soccer: Cervantes had a goal and an assist against Canyon with two goals against Randall. Lamons had a hat trick against Canyon.

Miguel Lopez, Bovina basketball: Scored 21 points against Boys Ranch with 11 against Vega.

Tommy O'Mara, Happy basketball: Scored 25 points on Tuesday and 24 on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Top male performers from last week in the Texas Panhandle