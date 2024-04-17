'Top four isn't Postecoglou's barometer'

[BBC]

Ange Postecoglou has, for months now, been determined not to get bogged down in whether his team will qualify for the Champions League.

He sees the whole exercise as unnecessary and unhelpful for several reasons. The prospect of relying on success in Europe for Arsenal or West Ham to turn fifth place into a Champions League spot is not something any Spurs fan would want to contemplate, let alone the manager.

Also, given Spurs’ run-in over the next month or so with huge games against Chelsea jammed into a schedule that already includes Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, setting points targets or expectations in this remarkably difficult season to predict would pile extra needless pressure onto his squad.

This Tottenham group remains new, young and relatively inexperienced. Having to play in those fixtures at this stage of a Premier League season would test the most seasoned campaigners. They have learned a great deal already so far this season and the next few weeks will show the manager how they react in this highly pressurised situation.

When you speak to Postecoglou, particularly after a game, he always seems to be absorbing and assessing what his team have just shown him. He is convinced this squad can and will improve next season, whether they finish in the top four (or five!) or not.

Champions League football would be a splendid prize in a year that was supposed to be all about rebuilding and consolidating after the restructuring over the summer.

He does not think that should be the barometer of success or failure like so many Tottenham teams in years gone by.