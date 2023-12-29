Advertisement

Top five interior offensive linemen signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

Josh Keatley
·2 min read

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacksrunning backswide receivers, tight ends and offensive tackles to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State actually makes an appearance on after the two position dry-spell in interior offensive linemen.

The Big Ten can recruit linemen and apparently, that is especially true when it comes to the interior as the conference has snagged five of the top ten prospects at the position in the country. Interior offensive linemen are players who are projected to play at either center or guard in college.

A new West Coast addition snagged the top honors, but there are some traditional Big Ten powers making an appearance as well. Let’s now dive into the top five interior offensive lineman to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports.

Jason Zandamela, USC

USA TODAY
Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight285 pounds

City: Clearwater, FL

Cooper Cousins, Penn State

USA TODAY
Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight: 315 pounds

City: Erie, PA

Andrew Dennis, Illinois

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 275 pounds

City: Mount Pleasant, MI

Ian Moore, Ohio State

USA TODAY
Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 295 pounds

City: New Palestine, IN

Nathan Roy, Minnesota

USA Today
Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 275 pounds

City: Mukwonago, WI

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire