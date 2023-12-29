Top five interior offensive linemen signed to the Big Ten during the early signing period

The initial hype of the early signing period has died down, but there was a ton of talent to explore and so much so we are breaking it down by position. We have already dove into the top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive tackles to sign with Big Ten teams and now we want to break down a position that Ohio State actually makes an appearance on after the two position dry-spell in interior offensive linemen.

The Big Ten can recruit linemen and apparently, that is especially true when it comes to the interior as the conference has snagged five of the top ten prospects at the position in the country. Interior offensive linemen are players who are projected to play at either center or guard in college.

A new West Coast addition snagged the top honors, but there are some traditional Big Ten powers making an appearance as well. Let’s now dive into the top five interior offensive lineman to sign with Big Ten teams during the early signing period according to 247Sports.

Jason Zandamela, USC

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 3-inches

Weight: 285 pounds

City: Clearwater, FL

USC commit Jason Zandamela getting warmed up down here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/OH3Xul9xIz — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) September 22, 2023

Cooper Cousins, Penn State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 6-inches

Weight: 315 pounds

City: Erie, PA

Four-star Cooper Cousins has signed with Penn State. Cousins committed on Jan. 9, 2022, and was the Nittany Lions' first commitment in the 2024 class. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein joked with Cousins, saying he’s been committed since the sixth grade. pic.twitter.com/bBc1L4JKW5 — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) December 20, 2023

Andrew Dennis, Illinois

AJ Dennis is OFFICIALLY an Illini 🔶🔷@andrewdennis_08

pic.twitter.com/yNtKakFUBO — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) December 20, 2023

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 275 pounds

City: Mount Pleasant, MI

Ian Moore, Ohio State

USA TODAY

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 295 pounds

City: New Palestine, IN

The top ranked offensive linemen in this class from new Palestine Mr Indiana football 4 ⭐️ Ian Moore, a versatile linemen who can play any position you ask him too. pic.twitter.com/AZGPpk2my8 — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) December 21, 2023

Nathan Roy, Minnesota

USA Today

Player Bio

Four-Star

Height: 6-foot, 5-inches

Weight: 275 pounds

City: Mukwonago, WI

Get familiar with Minnesota’s two OL signees in this class: Nathan Roy and Brett Carroll. Two talented, high-upside prospects for Brian Callahan to develop. Love their film and potential. #Gophers https://t.co/gxGbEttqjq — Daniel House (@DanielHouseMN) December 20, 2023

