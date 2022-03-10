Top 5 free-agent fits for Raiders need at cornerback

It’s looking more and more like Casey Hayward Jr won’t be brought back by the Raiders. Not entirely surprising considering he is a Gus Bradley guy who thrives in zone coverage and the Raiders figure to be switching primarily to man-coverage under new DC Patrick Graham.

Hayward was easily the Raiders’ best outside cornerback last season. Trayvon Mullen was lost after Week 5, leaving a revolving door at that cornerback spot.

Mullen figures to be the starter again heading into next season with second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs holding it down in the slot. That leaves a gaping hole at the other cornerback spot.

Should the Raiders look to fill that spot with a veteran, there are a few good ones who will be hitting free agency who would be just what they need. Here are the top five best fits.

J.C. Jackson

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) reacts after intercepting a pass in the Tennessee Titans end zone in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The highest-profile cornerback hitting the market. Arguably the best player at any position to hit the market this offseason. JC Jackson is a freaking BALL HAWK. The dude picked off nine passes last season, 17 over the past two seasons, 22 over the past three seasons, and 25 over his four-year NFL career. That’s stunning.

Jackson did all this while sharing a sideline with Raiders’ new head coach Josh McDaniels, for whom Jackson undoubtedly made life difficult in Pats practices. Undoubtedly Jackson will get a monster deal this offseason. Raiders will shoot their shot. That’s all they can do.

Carlton Davis

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) defends against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another very good cornerback, there was talk about Davis potentially getting the franchise tag in Tampa. But that went to WR Chris Godwin, leaving Davis available to hit the market.

The former second-round pick out of Auburn has been a full-time starter since day one. He has an impressive 52 pass breakups in his four-year career; 48 of which came over the past three seasons along with six interceptions. That’s an average of 16 pass breakups per season. For comparison, the Raiders leader in pass defenses last season was Brandon Facyson with 13.

Stephon Gilmore

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore (9) jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Another cornerback Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler know well. Gilmore spent four seasons in New England from 2017 to 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in three of those seasons and was named All-Pro twice.

In those seasons he combined for 11 interceptions and TWICE had 20 pass breakups. Despite his season being shortened to nine games, Gilmore picked off two passes, broke up 13 passes and made his fifth Pro Bowl.

Charvarius Ward

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) blocks a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An outside cornerback who excels in a man-cover scheme. That’s perfect for the defense Patrick Graham likes to play. Add that Ward is a sure tackler, and you have qualities that Bill Belichick disciples Josh McDaniels and Graham covet. He also might enjoy getting to face his former team twice a year.

Darious Williams

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) breaks up an interception from Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was huge for Darious Williams. First, the restricted free agent was slapped with the rare first-round tender. Then, outside of a short stint on IR midway through the season, he started every game plus all four playoff games to help the Rams win the Super Bowl. Now the 28-year-old breakout star will cash in as a free agent.

There is some risk involved with signing Williams being that he has never been relied upon as a number one cornerback. He’s also on the small side at just 5-9, 187 pounds. After putting up five interceptions in 2020, he didn’t pick off any passes last season. Despite that, someone is probably going to give him big money as he is coming off being a starter on the biggest stage.

