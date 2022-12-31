Top-5 2024 WR Ryan Pellum lists Ducks among target schools

The recruiting train is rolling into the new year with a full head of steam for the Oregon Ducks, this time with the news that 4-star WR Ryan Pellum, one of the best receivers in the 2024 class, is high on the Ducks as his recruitment narrows down.

On Saturday, Pellum released his top 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix alongside schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Pellum is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 50 overall player in the nation.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Ducks currently lead in Pellum’s recruitment, holding a 20% chance to land him. After the success that Junior Adams has had in bringing elite WRs to Oregon — the Ducks got 5-star Jurrion Dickey, 4-star Ashton Cozart, 4-star Kyler Kasper, and 4-star Justius Lowe along with a handful of transfers at the WR position — it doesn’t come as a major surprise to see Oregon in the mix to land one of the top pass-catchers in next year’s recruiting class as well.

Over the coming months, we’ll see how the recruitment plays out for Pellum.

Ryan Pellum’s Recruiting Profile

Excited to announce my top 10 schools I’ll be focusing on! @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/jBSF3UQeDu — Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) December 31, 2022

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 CA WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9728 CA WR Rivals 4 5.9 CA WR ESPN 4 85 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 170 pounds Hometown Long Beach, CA Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

LSU Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Tennessee Volunteers

UCLA Bruins

Penn State Nittany Lions

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on February 16, 2021

Has not yet taken official visit to Eugene

Highlights

