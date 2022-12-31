Top-5 2024 WR Ryan Pellum lists Ducks among target schools
The recruiting train is rolling into the new year with a full head of steam for the Oregon Ducks, this time with the news that 4-star WR Ryan Pellum, one of the best receivers in the 2024 class, is high on the Ducks as his recruitment narrows down.
On Saturday, Pellum released his top 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix alongside schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Pellum is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 50 overall player in the nation.
According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Ducks currently lead in Pellum’s recruitment, holding a 20% chance to land him. After the success that Junior Adams has had in bringing elite WRs to Oregon — the Ducks got 5-star Jurrion Dickey, 4-star Ashton Cozart, 4-star Kyler Kasper, and 4-star Justius Lowe along with a handful of transfers at the WR position — it doesn’t come as a major surprise to see Oregon in the mix to land one of the top pass-catchers in next year’s recruiting class as well.
Over the coming months, we’ll see how the recruitment plays out for Pellum.
Ryan Pellum’s Recruiting Profile
Excited to announce my top 10 schools I’ll be focusing on! @MillikanHSFB @RomeoPellum pic.twitter.com/jBSF3UQeDu
— Ryan Pellum (@ryan_pellum) December 31, 2022
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
91
CA
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9728
CA
WR
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
WR
ESPN
4
85
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
WR
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
170 pounds
Hometown
Long Beach, CA
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
LSU Tigers
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Longhorns
Tennessee Volunteers
UCLA Bruins
Penn State Nittany Lions
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on February 16, 2021
Has not yet taken official visit to Eugene
