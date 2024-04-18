Top 2026 Florida quarterback has Notre Dame football in his top group

With quarterback recruiting, it’s never too early to go after a top prospect and Notre Dame football is no different.

On Thursday, Florida 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs cut his list down to 10 schools, with the Irish making the cut. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 205-pound sign caller has an impressive offer list, as his top teams are among the best programs in the country.

At the current moment, Grubbs is not ranked, but that surely will change as soon as many of the recruiting services update the 2026 class. Regardless of ranking, the interest between the two parties is real and it is a realistic possibility that Notre Dame is in his recruitment until the end.

Currently, Notre Dame has just one commitment in the 2026 class, wide receiver Dylan Faison.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire