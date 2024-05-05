The Texas A&M Athletics Department has agreed to a new multi-million dollar merchandise deal with Adidas according to a recent report.

Per Travis Brown of The Eagle, the agreement is for five years and $47 million to keep the German giant as the Aggies' exclusive uniform and apparel provider.

Before leaving College Station in January to become the next director of athletics at The Ohio State University, Ross Bjork took part in the negotiations.

"In the market of sports apparel and college athletics, it's really a top 15 deal," Bjork told The Eagle. "In a suppressed market, with Under Armour being out of the market, there's two players: it's Nike and Adidas. When we went through the negotiation, it was clear that Adidas was the best option, financially — equipment, apparel, all the components that they do from a marketing standpoint. "They've just become a good partner here at A&M."

The contract is effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027, according to Brown. Per Bjork, Texas A&M and Adidas "operated on a term sheet for approximately a year of the deal as they continued to iron out the final contract," the report stated.

The Aggies have been partners with the iconic three-stripe brand since 2007 after previously working with Nike.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Top 15 deal': Texas A&M Athletics signs 5-year, multi-million dollar agreement with Adidas