Future Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork formally says goodbye to Aggieland

Former Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork completed his tenure in Aggieland this past Friday before departing for The Ohio State University.

On the afternoon of his final day in College Station, Bjork published a statement on social media to reflect on his time and what he achieved during his time with the Aggies.

“As I serve my last day at Texas A&M, I wanted to give thanks to everyone around Aggieland,” Bjork stated on X. “It was an honor to work here the last four and a half years and for twelve years in the SEC. I appreciate the Board of Regents, Chancellor Sharp, 12th Man Foundation Board, coaches, staff, and most importantly, the student-athletes at Texas A&M. To the donors, fans and students – the 12th Man is the real deal and I know you care deeply about the Aggies and deserve success. I want to give special thanks to President Mark Welsh for his support and positive and steadfast leadership and I can’t wait to watch him propel Texas A&M University. “Our goal was to make Texas A&M better than we found it and I am proud of what we accomplished on and off the fields of play. Our family will always love and cherish our time in Aggieland and these special bonds will last a lifetime. “Thanks & Gig’Em “- Ross Bjork”

Bjork was named the successor to Gene Smith as the director of athletics at Ohio State on Jan. 16. R.C. Slocum was named interim Texas A&M athletic director on Jan. 22. Bjork officially begins his tenure as Buckeyes athletic director on July 1.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire