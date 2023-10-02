Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders through Week 5
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson may have had the catch of the weekend in the Big Ten when he pinned a football against a Nebraska defender’s helmet to come down with a touchdown catch in the endzone. But it should not be surprising how Wilson scores anymore, as he leads the Big Ten with 8 receiving touchdowns this fall, which is twice as many as the next receiving touchdown leader in the conference after one month of football. Three players in the Big Ten are tied for second with four receiving touchdowns, so Wilson has a nice cushion when it comes to leading the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns.
But Wilson is still working his way up the top 10 receiving yardage leaderboard in the conference. That top spot is still held by Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams, who has zero touchdowns this season.
Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith sits third among Big Ten receiving leaders after passing the idle Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State this past weekend. Harrison will get a chance to climb back up the Big Ten receiving yardage leaderboard this week when Ohio State returns to action and Penn State and Lambert-Smith get the week off.
Here is a look at the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 5, the end of September. Here is a look at the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the Big Ten.
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Receiving yards: 446
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Deion Burks, Purdue
Receiving yards: 377
Receiving touchdowns: 4
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State
Receiving yards: 372
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Receiving yards: 336
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Receiving yards: 326
Receiving touchdowns: 8
Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
Receiving yards: 319
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Purdue
Receiving yards: 315
Receiving touchdowns: 0
Tai Felton, Maryland
Receiving yards: 299
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern
Receiving yards: 286
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Receiving yards: 263
Receiving touchdowns: 3