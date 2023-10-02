Top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders through Week 5

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson may have had the catch of the weekend in the Big Ten when he pinned a football against a Nebraska defender’s helmet to come down with a touchdown catch in the endzone. But it should not be surprising how Wilson scores anymore, as he leads the Big Ten with 8 receiving touchdowns this fall, which is twice as many as the next receiving touchdown leader in the conference after one month of football. Three players in the Big Ten are tied for second with four receiving touchdowns, so Wilson has a nice cushion when it comes to leading the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns.

But Wilson is still working his way up the top 10 receiving yardage leaderboard in the conference. That top spot is still held by Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams, who has zero touchdowns this season.

Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith sits third among Big Ten receiving leaders after passing the idle Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State this past weekend. Harrison will get a chance to climb back up the Big Ten receiving yardage leaderboard this week when Ohio State returns to action and Penn State and Lambert-Smith get the week off.

Here is a look at the top 10 receiving yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 5, the end of September. Here is a look at the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the Big Ten.

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Receiving yards: 446

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Deion Burks, Purdue

Receiving yards: 377

Receiving touchdowns: 4

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State

Receiving yards: 372

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Receiving yards: 336

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Receiving yards: 326

Receiving touchdowns: 8

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Receiving yards: 319

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Purdue

Receiving yards: 315

Receiving touchdowns: 0

Tai Felton, Maryland

Receiving yards: 299

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern

Receiving yards: 286

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Receiving yards: 263

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire