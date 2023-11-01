Tony Kornheiser wears Jim Harbaugh costume on 'Pardon the Interruption' Halloween episode

Throughout his two-decade run on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” Tony Kornheiser has been no stranger to costumes.

On the show’s Halloween episode on Tuesday, he was a familiar figure for any Michigan fan — or, increasingly, anyone who pays even a modicum of attention to college football.

Kornheiser, a longtime sports writer and commentator who has been one of the show’s co-hosts since its inception in 2001, was dressed Tuesday as Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, a look complete with a blue Michigan hoodie, blue Michigan hat and a headset.

A college football-themed @PTI #Halloween

🏈 @RealMikeWilbon is Coach Prime

🏈 Tony Kornheiser is Jim Harbaugh



* And, yes, that's a sign-stealer over Wilbon's shoulder pic.twitter.com/HI4zchZYxb — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 31, 2023

The costume didn’t end there. Behind Michael Wilbon, Kornheiser’s co-host who was recording the show in a separate studio, was a man in sunglasses and a yellow Michigan hoodie, with the hood pulled over his head to help conceal his identity while he held up a cell phone.

The set-up was a playful take on the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan over alleged in-person scouting and sign-stealing, an operation that reportedly included a “vast network” of individuals attending games at 12 Big Ten schools and several programs in contention for College Football Playoff berths.

Kornheiser wasn’t the only member of the show dressed up as a college football coach Tuesday. Wilbon appeared on the program as Colorado coach Deion Sanders, wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses and a black “Coach Prime” hoodie.

The person in the yellow hoodie recording the proceedings shouldn’t have any reason to worry, either. The Wolverines and Buffaloes haven’t played since 2016, don’t have any future scheduled matchups and, at 4-4, Colorado will not be appearing in the College Football Playoff this season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tony Kornheiser wears Jim Harbaugh costume on 'PTI' Halloween episode