Tony Ferguson brushes off UFC title, rips on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson - UFC 256 media day

Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson has long been one of the top fighters in the UFC lightweight division. He's won The Ultimate Fighter. He's held the interim lightweight title. Prior to losing to Justin Gaethje in May, he was on a 12-fight winning streak.

So why hasn't he gotten a shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight championship? And why did it take so long to line up an opponent and get him back in the Octagon?

Ferguson addressed the UFC title and took some shots at the fighters that he says have avoided him, including lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Conor McGregor.

Ferguson says that Charles Oliveira, whom he faces at UFC 256 on Saturday in Las Vegas, "is the only game opponent that wanted to fight."

