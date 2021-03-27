Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia claim unique spot in golfing history with back-to-back holes-in-one

Tommy Fleetwood - GETTY IMAGES

Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia both crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the WGC Match Play as the Americans re-emphasised their impressive depth ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup. But the European pair left Texas claiming a unique place in golfing folklore.

Has a hole ever before witnessed back-to-back aces in professional competition? That was the question the statisticians were scrambling to answer as Fleetwood emulated Garcia’s hole-in-one on the fourth at Austin Country Club.

There was a day between the shots on the par three, but that hardly diminishes the remarkable nature of this consecutive double feat.

Garcia was on the fourth sudden-hole of his final group game on Friday, when, with Lee Westwood already on the green, the Spaniard watched his effort fly over the flag, before spinning back into the cup.

"Well, 28 years on tour and I thought I’d seen everything. I hadn’t!" Westwood tweeted, after reflecting on Garcia’s walk-off shot. Westwood should have hung around. It was about to get weirder still.

The National Hole-In-One Registry reports that the odds of two players playing together making aces on the same hole as 17million-1. To put that in perspective, the odds of getting struck by lightning are 960,000-1.

Those odds are perhaps reduced because of the expertise of Fleetwood and Garcia, but even so… Westwood could not believe it, tweeting straight after Fleetwood’s shot: "Incredible! Amazing! Never seen anything like it! Oh wait!!!"

It was a little over 14 hours after Garcia’s glory when Fleetwood was the very next pro to take on the hole, having gone one-up in the opening last-16 encounter against South African Dylan Frittelli. Of course, the hole was cut on a different part of the green and the tee had been put 19 yards back from Friday and was now playing 179 yards.

Using a seven-iron to Garcia’s nine-iron, Fleetwood also flew the pin, employing the slope to bring it into the cup. If the outcome was eerily familiar then the celebration was the exact opposite. There was no acknowledgement from Fleetwood, just the merest of smirks.

"We weren’t sure whether it had gone in," Fleetwood said. "We couldn't see it. There were like only four people behind the green. When we got up there Dylan laughed. Because it had disappeared and obviously gone in. I think that was back-to-back holes-in-one on that hole because Sergio was the last person to play it last night. So we're on it good run on that one."

Fleetwood and Garcia seemed to be on a good run full-stop, with the former prevailing 4&3 and the latter accounting for Canadian Mackenzie Hughes 2&1 to also advance to the quarters.

They seemed unstoppable. However, Fleetwood conceded a two-up lead over Billy Horschel with seven to play, before bogeying the first extra hole. Horschel is one of three Americans in Sunday morning’s semi-finals, which is quite the return for Steve Stricker’s men, seeing there were four Europeans and four US players in the last eight.

Victor Perez is the last in the blue-and-gold brigade left standing. After seeing off Garcia 4&3, the Frenchman who lives in Scotland faces Horschel, with Matt Kuchar playing Scottie Scheffler for the honour of a place in Sunday's 18-hole final. Scheffler accounted for world No 3 Jon Rahm 3&1, highlighting the volatility of the nano-a-nano format.

At No 30, Scheffler is the lowest seed left in the $10.5million championship. Too much will be made of this. The margins are tiny in the elite and 18-hole matchplay means very few results at that level can realistically be considered a “shock”. “Anybody that's in this field is a great player.,’ Kuchar said after being Brian Harmon 2&1.

Perez, a European Tour winner has made such outstanding progress to reach world No 33 that he already looked booked in for his Ryder Cup debut in September. This simply reinforces his candidature. The 28-year-old was superb against Bob MacIntyre in the last 16.

Perez was seven-under for the 14 holes so there was no shame in defeat for MacIntyre, the Scottish left-hander. In fact, the 24-year-old from Oban obviously fared extremely commendably in his debut to win a group including world No 1 Dustin Johnson.

The very least MacIntyre can take away from the Lone Star State is the fact that he has more than done enough to ensure he will remain in the world’s top 50 when the new rankings are released on Monday and will so earn his place at the Masters. That has long been the aim for MacIntyre and the relief will be enormous. "Until that invite comes through the door, I’ll not be at Augusta," he said.